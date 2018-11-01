'Jersey Shore' star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino marries Lauren Pesce

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Situation.

“Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 36, and his girlfriend Lauren Pesce are officially husband and wife, according to US Weekly.

Sorrentino, who was recently sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, tied the knot on Thursday at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

“We are so incredibly excited to begin our journey as husband and wife!” told the outlet in a statement.

“We are each other’s best friend and together we can handle anything. Thank you to all our family, friends and fans who have supported us every step of the way. Gym, Tan, Laurens is the new GTL.”

Naturally, the cast of the MTV reality show was in attendance including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz.

Ortiz was also joined by his on-again-off-again girlfriend and baby mama Jen Harley.

The nuptials were even a family affair for the next generation of fist-pumpers as Farley and Polizzi’s daughters were flower girls.

“Today I marry my best friend, My College Sweetheart, My everything,” Sorrentino wrote on Instagram.

“Together as a team we can accomplish anything. I am so grateful that you are by my side. I promise to be my best self everyday & make you proud to call yourself Mrs. Sorrentino. Love you with all my heart. Here’s to our big day”

Pesce shared a similar sentiment on social media with a little extra enthusiasm saying, “Now it’s baby making time!”

Cameras captured the couple’s engagement while filming “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” in April.

A rep for the reality star did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.