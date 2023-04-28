Jerry Springer dies at 79, ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera turns himself in
REST IN PEACE - Jerry Springer dead at 79. Continue reading here…
BAM SURRENDERS - Bam Margera manhunt over after 'Jackass' star turns himself in. Continue reading here…
NEAR-FATAL CRASH - Harrison Ford reveals how '1923' role echoes his airplane accident. Continue reading here…
ROYAL RUSE - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'toxic' for each other, according to her sister Samantha. Continue reading here…
BOTCHED BEAUTY - Sharon Osbourne, Courteney Cox, Victoria Beckham share plastic surgery regrets. Continue reading here…
EXCLUSIVE - Pat Boone reveals Elton John confrontation: ‘I thought you were going to sue me.’ Continue reading here…
‘THE MEAL THAT GETS THE RING’ - Miranda Lambert reveals how she won over her husband. Continue reading here…
GOT A HOLD OF ME - Smokey Robinson details affair with Diana Ross. Continue reading here…
COUNTRY WISDOM - Dolly Parton shares the role faith plays in her legendary career. Continue reading here…
‘SHAME ON YOU’ - ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over ‘ridiculous’ puzzle. Continue reading here…
