©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Published

Jerry Springer dies at 79, ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera turns himself in

jerry springer bam margera split photo

Jerry Springer dies at 79, ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera turns himself in after manhunt (Getty Images)

REST IN PEACE - Jerry Springer dead at 79. Continue reading here…

BAM SURRENDERS - Bam Margera manhunt over after 'Jackass' star turns himself in. Continue reading here…

NEAR-FATAL CRASH - Harrison Ford reveals how '1923' role echoes his airplane accident. Continue reading here…

harrison ford plane crash split photo

"1923" star Harrison Ford reflects on surviving near-fatal plane crash that looms over his character in hit show. (Getty Images)

ROYAL RUSE - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are 'toxic' for each other, according to her sister Samantha. Continue reading here…

A split of Samantha and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's sister claims Prince Harry and Meghan are "toxic" for each other in a new interview. (Gilbert Carrasquillo/ Ben Birchall - WPA Pool)

BOTCHED BEAUTY - Sharon Osbourne, Courteney Cox, Victoria Beckham share plastic surgery regrets. Continue reading here…

EXCLUSIVE - Pat Boone reveals Elton John confrontation: ‘I thought you were going to sue me.’ Continue reading here…

‘THE MEAL THAT GETS THE RING’ - Miranda Lambert reveals how she won over her husband. Continue reading here…

GOT A HOLD OF ME - Smokey Robinson details affair with Diana Ross. Continue reading here…

Dolly Parton smiles at a red carpet event.

Dolly Parton told Fox News Digital she credits faith for being a "guiding light" in her career.  (David Becker)

COUNTRY WISDOM - Dolly Parton shares the role faith plays in her legendary career. Continue reading here…

‘SHAME ON YOU’ - ‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over ‘ridiculous’ puzzle. Continue reading here…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

