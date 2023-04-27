Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Jerry Springer dead at 79

Jerry Springer was a journalist, actor and talk show host

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace , Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Springer's publicist Linda Shafran confirmed his passing to Fox News Digital on Thursday morning. 

JERRY SPRINGER REFLECTS ON ‘THE MASKED SINGER,’ SHARES IF HE'LL EVER BE IN ‘FULL RETIREMENT’

Jerry Springer smiles in studio

Jerry Springer has died, his publicist confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 79.  (Getty Images)

"The Jerry Springer Show" launched in 1991 and ran for multiple decades. At the peak of its popularity in 1998, it beat "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in ratings, attracting 12 million viewers, according to Variety. Springer previously served as the Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 

Trending