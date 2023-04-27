Jerry Springer dead at 79

Talk show host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79, Fox News Digital has learned.

Springer's publicist Linda Shafran confirmed his passing to Fox News Digital on Thursday morning.

"The Jerry Springer Show" launched in 1991 and ran for multiple decades. At the peak of its popularity in 1998, it beat "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in ratings, attracting 12 million viewers, according to Variety. Springer previously served as the Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.