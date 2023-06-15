'Jeopardy!' producer asks fans to forget 'painful' episode 'ever happened'

A recent "Jeopardy!" episode has left an impact on not just angry fans, but even a producer of the popular game show.

During an "Inside Jeopardy!" podcast interview, producer Sarah Foss and former champion Buzzy Cohen unraveled an episode from last week that left contestants scratching their heads after all three of them failed to buzz in on 23 different clues.

"One thing that was not so great about this game, in this game – this has to be a record – 23 triple stumpers. And it’s something we never like to see," Foss remarked.

'JEOPARDY!' FANS SLAM 'PAINFUL' EPISODE AFTER CONTESTANTS FAILED TO ANSWER CHALLENGING CLUES

"No, not good," Cohen reacted. "You know, it’s the last game before lunch… Maybe everyone's a little hungry or sleepy."

The former champion referenced the "Jeopardy’!" filming schedule since five episodes of the game show are taped in one day.

Foss and Cohen then joked, "We'll forget it ever happened."

According to "J! Archive," the record for total missed clues in a single game, stands at 24, which aired in 2005 during the Ultimate Tournament of Champions.

The "Jeopardy!" producer and former champion’s comments come after last week’s episode where the three contestants failed to buzz in for a majority of the clues.

Passionate fans recapped the show over the internet, as players Collette Lee, Kristine Rembach and returning champion Suresh Krishnan went silent on 23 unanswered puzzles.

'JEOPARDY!' HOST MAYIM BIALIK UNDER FIRE FOR ANOTHER QUESTIONABLE RULING: 'AT LEAST BE CONSISTENT'

One fan took to Twitter to criticize the beloved game show for its recent set of challenging clues.

"Is it just me, or was tonight's episode of #jeopardy painful to watch? As far as unanswered clues went, this episode had to be in the top 10," a comment said.

Other "Jeopardy!" fans agreed with the viral tweet and shared their reactions.

'JEOPARDY!' PRODUCER SLAMS FAN CRITICISM OF MAYIM BIALIK, KEN JENNINGS: 'THIS SHOW IS SO HARD TO HOST'

"This seems to be a trend. I’m usually a wiz at this game but lately the clues seem convoluted. I wonder if @Jeopardy has hired new writers," another viewer chimed in.

Longtime fans of the game show continued to question "Jeopardy!’s" puzzles.

"I really could not discern whether or not the clues were too tough or the contestants were not well-versed in the subjects. The clues have gotten harder I think in the last few years," one viewer wrote.

The conversation continued after the show aired, as a Reddit user, who claimed to be contestant Lee, shared her difficult experience.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Collette here – Kristine and I commented on that to each other before Final, saying that we were worried we’d go viral for not knowing anything!" the user began.

"I personally tried to ‘keep calm and clam up’ to try to avoid ending up in the red with bad guesses but as the game wore on, especially in Double Jeopardy, it was obvious we were collectively riding the struggle bus with our board!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The challenging "Jeopardy!" episode concluded with Krishnan being crowned the two-day champion, winning a total of $21,099.

Lee was runner-up with $6,999 and Rembach placed third with $2,999.