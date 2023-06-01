Expand / Collapse search
Jeopardy
Published

'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik under fire for another questionable ruling: 'At least be consistent'

Former 'Big Bang Theory' star shares hosting duties with former 'Jeopardy!' champ Ken Jennings

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
'Who Can Forget Alex Trebek?' Fox Nation honors the late ‘Jeopardy!’ host, relives the hardship of filling his shoes Video

'Who Can Forget Alex Trebek?' Fox Nation honors the late ‘Jeopardy!’ host, relives the hardship of filling his shoes

Fox Nation's ‘Who Can Forget 2021?’ revisits the year's biggest headlines. To watch the full program, visit foxnation.com and subscribe today.

"Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik is being criticized for her inconsistent hosting rules.

During a Double Jeopardy round, contestant Kyle Marshall chose the category "Presidential Doin’s" for $400.

The clue on the screen read, "Made Henry Clay Secretary of State; 2 years after the White House, settled into a new House (of Representatives)."

After Marshall answered, "Adams," Bialik, 47, requested he be more specific with his answer.

'JEOPARDY!' PRODUCER SLAMS FAN CRITICISM OF MAYIM BIALIK, KEN JENNINGS: 'THIS SHOW IS SO HARD TO HOST'

Mayim Bialik on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Mayim Bialik received backlash on social media from "Jeopardy!" fans for her questionable ruling during the most recent episode. (Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images)

Jeopardy question

Bialik requested a "Jeopardy!" contestant be more specific with his answer. (Jeopardy!)

"Who is John Adams," the "Jeopardy!" contestant replied.

Bialik ruled Marshall’s second answer incorrect and accepted contestant Ilhanna Redzovic’s response of "John Quincy Adams."

Kyle Marshall, Jeopardy contestant

During a Double Jeopardy round, contestant Kyle Marshall chose the category "Presidential Doin’s" for $400 and Bialik ruled his answer as incorrect. (Jeopardy!)

However, later in Wednesday night's show, the "Call Me Kat" star didn’t ask for further clarification when Marshall answered "Harrison" for another presidential clue.

‘JEOPARDY!’ FANS FURIOUS AFTER MAYIM BIALIK SCHEDULE ANNOUNCEMENT

Fans were not happy about this questionable ruling. 

"Why did Mayim ask for clarification on ‘Adams’ but not on ‘Harrison?’" a "Jeopardy!" fan posted on Twitter.

Mayim Bialik in "Jeopardy!"

Bialik was heavily scrutinized for what "Jeopardy!" fans deemed a questionable ruling. (Tyler Golden/ABC via Getty Images)

Another wrote, "I feel like if the Jeopardy! judges take just ‘Harrison’ instead of requiring ‘William Henry’ or ‘Benjamin’, then they should also take ‘Adams’ without asking which one."

"Jeopardy!" fans slammed Bialik’s inconsistent hosting rules: "Taking Harrison alone was wrong. But at least be consistent," wrote one.

Since Bialik began hosting the beloved game show, the former "Big Bang Theory" star has received backlash from fans who have been very outspoken on social media.

'JEOPARDY!' STAR KEN JENNINGS ON THE BEST ADVICE ALEX TREBEK EVER GAVE HIM

Ken Jennings with Alex Trebek

Former "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings, right, and Bialik took over for late host Alex Trebek. (Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

Several viewers continued to blast her hosting style after she and Ken Jennings took over for late host Alex Trebek.

"As hard as I have tried I do not care for Mayim Bialik hosting #Jeopardy. She pauses before she answers and it drives me crazy. And I’m spoiled from the Masters," one person commented.

Other viewers also seem to notice Bialik’s inconsistent hosting. "It’s funny you say that because my wife and I say the same thing about the weird pauses although I don’t mind her in general but I think a lot of people prefer Ken Jennings," wrote one.

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik

Bialik joined Jennings as co-host of "Jeopardy!" in 2021 after Alex Trebek’s tragic death from pancreatic cancer. (Casey Durkin via Getty Images/Jeopardy Productions Inc)

This isn’t the first time "Jeopardy!" fans have questioned Bialik’s game show rulings.

Last month, there was much debate over an answer that Bialik declared incorrect.

When contestant Sami Casanova picked the category "The Quotable Alex" for $1,600, the clue read, "An author and former prisoner: ‘Socialism of any type and shade leads to a total destruction of the human spirit.’"

All three "Jeopardy!" contestants — Juveria Zaheer, returning champion Hannah Wilson and Casanova — guessed [Aleksandr] Solzhenitsyn. However, the Russian name appeared to be mispronounced.

"No, this is a tricky one to pronounce, looking for Solzhenitsyn," Bialik, 47, said, emphasizing the proper pronunciation. 

"Jeopardy!" fans on Twitter quickly went into a frenzy and slammed Bialik for not accepting any of the three contestants’ answers.

Jeopardy puzzle

Bialik was slammed by fans after declaring that "Jeopardy!" contestants Juveria Zaheer, returning champion Hannah Wilson and Sami Casanova guessed incorrectly. (ABC)

Bialik joined Jennings as a co-host of the trivia game show in 2021 after Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer. The two were initially tapped to host the show through the end of season 38 while executives searched for a permanent new host. However, it was announced in July 2022 the two would officially share the role.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

