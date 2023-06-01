'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik under fire for another questionable ruling: 'At least be consistent'

"Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik is being criticized for her inconsistent hosting rules.

During a Double Jeopardy round, contestant Kyle Marshall chose the category "Presidential Doin’s" for $400.

The clue on the screen read, "Made Henry Clay Secretary of State; 2 years after the White House, settled into a new House (of Representatives)."

After Marshall answered, "Adams," Bialik, 47, requested he be more specific with his answer.

"Who is John Adams," the "Jeopardy!" contestant replied.

Bialik ruled Marshall’s second answer incorrect and accepted contestant Ilhanna Redzovic’s response of "John Quincy Adams."

However, later in Wednesday night's show, the "Call Me Kat" star didn’t ask for further clarification when Marshall answered "Harrison" for another presidential clue.

Fans were not happy about this questionable ruling.

"Why did Mayim ask for clarification on ‘Adams’ but not on ‘Harrison?’" a "Jeopardy!" fan posted on Twitter.

Another wrote, "I feel like if the Jeopardy! judges take just ‘Harrison’ instead of requiring ‘William Henry’ or ‘Benjamin’, then they should also take ‘Adams’ without asking which one."

"Jeopardy!" fans slammed Bialik’s inconsistent hosting rules: "Taking Harrison alone was wrong. But at least be consistent," wrote one.

Since Bialik began hosting the beloved game show, the former "Big Bang Theory" star has received backlash from fans who have been very outspoken on social media.

Several viewers continued to blast her hosting style after she and Ken Jennings took over for late host Alex Trebek.

"As hard as I have tried I do not care for Mayim Bialik hosting #Jeopardy. She pauses before she answers and it drives me crazy. And I’m spoiled from the Masters," one person commented.

Other viewers also seem to notice Bialik’s inconsistent hosting. "It’s funny you say that because my wife and I say the same thing about the weird pauses although I don’t mind her in general but I think a lot of people prefer Ken Jennings," wrote one.

This isn’t the first time "Jeopardy!" fans have questioned Bialik’s game show rulings.

Last month, there was much debate over an answer that Bialik declared incorrect.

When contestant Sami Casanova picked the category "The Quotable Alex" for $1,600, the clue read, "An author and former prisoner: ‘Socialism of any type and shade leads to a total destruction of the human spirit.’"

All three "Jeopardy!" contestants — Juveria Zaheer, returning champion Hannah Wilson and Casanova — guessed [Aleksandr] Solzhenitsyn. However, the Russian name appeared to be mispronounced.

"No, this is a tricky one to pronounce, looking for Solzhenitsyn," Bialik, 47, said, emphasizing the proper pronunciation.

"Jeopardy!" fans on Twitter quickly went into a frenzy and slammed Bialik for not accepting any of the three contestants’ answers.

Bialik joined Jennings as a co-host of the trivia game show in 2021 after Trebek’s death from pancreatic cancer. The two were initially tapped to host the show through the end of season 38 while executives searched for a permanent new host. However, it was announced in July 2022 the two would officially share the role.