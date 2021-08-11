'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik shocks fans with face transformation on TikTok

Mayim Bialik is giving the word "transformative" a whole new meaning.

Over the weekend, the 45-year-old actress took to TikTok to share a simple video of herself chuckling while using a filter that made her look much older by adding wrinkles to her skin and gray to her hair.

The silly filter also altered her cheeks, nose, eyebrows and lips.

Bialik, who was recently named a permanent host of "Jeopardy!," couldn't hold in her laughter while looking at her altered face and shared a video featuring only her giggles.

"Won't trend to try ever. Ever ever. Ever," she joked in the caption of the post. "#oldfacefilter."

The "Big Bang Theory" alum wasn't the only one surprised by her transformed look, as many fans took to the comments to share their own shock.

"I’m sorry, I was like… who is this sad disappointed lady and what filter let her down?" one fan recalled. "Then…I seen the name. Not you boo… those lines lie!"

"I didn't know who this was at first …" joked another.

Added a third: "I had to check the name, I had no idea who you were!"

Others joked that she'd be "an adorable grandma" while another referenced her childhood television role and said, "Blossom Bloomed."

Finally, others congratulated Bialik for the dramatic transformation.

"At least your look changed…" one wrote. "I didn't look much different."

Another shared: "I look exactly the same! dang I'm old."

It's been a big week for Bialik, who will permanently take over some of the hosting duties on "Jeopardy!" after a successful run as a guest host.

The "Call Me Kat" star is currently slated to headline an upcoming crop of spinoff and special event games such as the upcoming "Jeopardy! National College Championship" at ABC. The regular play will be overseen by executive producer Mike Richards.