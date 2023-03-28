'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings slammed for questionable ruling against contestant: 'Robbed of his points'

"Jeopardy!" fans are once again in an uproar after viewing what they perceived to be a mistake on Monday night's show.

During the program, a clue was presented and a contestant buzzed in to answer. Host Ken Jennings immediately told him the answer was wrong, then another contestant buzzed in right after with what Jennings called the correct answer.

The only issue is that both contestants gave the same answer, just with different pronunciations.

The clue read, "After the Last Supper, Jesus traveled to this garden to pray & was arrested there."

The correct answer was the Garden of Gethsemane.

A contestant named Kevin was first to attempt an answer, and although he did say "Garden of Gethsemane," he seemed to pronounce the "n" sound at the end of "Gethsemane" like more of a "d" sound.

Jennings quickly said, "No," then moved on to the next contestant to give an answer, Tamara.

"What is the Garden of Gethsemane?" she said.

In her answer, she did pronounce the "n" sound correctly, but she didn't use the hard "g" sound at the beginning of the word, which is how it's commonly pronounced – instead she used a soft "g."

Regardless, Jennings accepted the answer, saying, "Yeah, we just needed the ‘n,’ ‘Gethsemane,’ that's correct."

He also pronounced the word with the soft "g" sound.

As always, viewers were quick to take to social media to discuss the issue.

"I thought the contestant who answered The 'Garden of Gethsemane' was robbed of his points tonight," one person wrote on Twitter. "What did he say wrong? The contestant who got points for that question, didn’t even pronounce it right."

Another exclaimed, "Ken, the host of Jeopardy does not know how to pronounce, Gethsemane!"

"The garden of gethsemane is the correct answer," someone else pointed out. "The second one was wrong like badly wrong."

On Reddit, one viewer wrote, "It's a shame that Kevin's mispronunciation of ‘Gethsemane’ cost him $3,200, which would've enabled him to pass Nicole on FJ," referring to Final Jeopardy, the last round of the show.

This is hardly the first time the popular game show has gotten some backlash from fans.

Earlier this month, an executive producer issued a public apology after an editing error in an episode in which the player's final scores were displayed at the very beginning of the game.

The contestants themselves aren't free from criticism either.

Last week, a woman named Karen was ruthlessly bashed after betting what fans believed was way too much money on a Daily Double, ruining her lead and eventually costing her the game.