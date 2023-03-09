'Jeopardy!' contestant's reaction to incorrect answer goes viral: 'Same energy' as 'South Park'

A contestant's reaction to an incorrect answer on "Jeopardy!" has gone viral.

College students Justin Bolsen and Stephanie Pierson were competing Monday in the High School Reunion Tournament. Bolsen was asked a question about Black history.

Host Mayim Bialik read the clue, "From 1936 to 1967 this ‘colorful’ guide aided African Americans in traveling safely during segregation."

Bolsen incorrectly answered: "What is the Black Book?"

The correct answer was: "What is the Green Book?"

The camera then cut to Pierson, who had an unimpressed look on her face.

"Girl same," the TikTok user who shared the clip wrote in the caption.

"HER FACE," another user added.

"It is better to be silent and be thought the fool than speak and confirm it," one user wrote.

Others noted they wouldn't have known the correct answer either.

"Tbh it's not a bad guess," one user wrote.

"I was waiting for him to say ‘Harriet Tubman,’" another added.

"This is giving me the same energy as the ‘South Park’ wheel of fortune episode," one joked.

This isn't the first time the Green Book has stumped a "Jeopardy!" contestant.

In October, only one contestant was able to guess the correct answer while competing in a final Jeopardy round.

The clue read: "The 1948 edition of this publication said, ‘There will be a day… in the near future when this guide will not have to be published.'"

Only contestant Tory Martin guessed correctly.

The latest viral moment preceded a major spoiler given during Wednesday night's episode. While Bialik was explaining the rules to the two-night finals of the High School Reunion Tournament, the contestants' final amounts for the night were shown on the screen, according to TVInsider.

The end of the "Jeopardy!" episode confirmed the snafu did show the final amounts.

Bolsen, Jackson Jones and Maya Wright are competing in the finals of the tournament.

That spoiler was just the latest "Jeopardy!" moment that had fans up in arms.

Last week, a contestant on the High School Reunion Tournament left viewers speechless with her quirky hobby.

Indiana University student Audrey introduced herself as an "old soul" saying, "I’ve been collecting some things that are kind of obsolete now."

"I’ve been collecting records, CDs, and DVDs. I just got a new DVD, and I’m really excited about it, but I miss my childhood a little bit I guess," she added.

Audrey’s introduction shook fans on Twitter as viewers were quick to comment on the millennial’s "old soul" hobby.

"I just shriveled up into dust when Audrey said her collection of 'obsolete things' included 'records, CDs, and DVDs,'" an outspoken fan declared.

Another person wrote, "This young girl on Jeopardy saying she's an 'old soul' who collects DVDs. I know I'm old but if they still have DVDs in the Redbox they can't be THAT obsolete."

"Young People: "I'm an old soul - I collect DVDs. I'm over the hill, aren't I?" another baffled viewer commented.

Audrey made it to the "Jeopardy!" semifinals as a high school senior and is months away from graduating with a degree in both clinical psychological sciences and Hispanic linguistics.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.