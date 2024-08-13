Matt Damon thankful he's 'boring,' 'can't imagine' living under scrutiny like pal Ben Affleck

Matt Damon is happy to be labeled "boring."

Damon, 53, noted he's "really lucky" to have avoided "scrutiny," unlike his friend and fellow actor, Ben Affleck.

"I've been really lucky in that way… especially when I look at Casey [Affleck]'s brother, Ben," he said during an appearance on the Radio Times Podcast. "I can’t imagine living under that kind of scrutiny."

"And it's been like that for 25 years, and we've had parallel careers in a lot of ways, and so I'm fortunate to have been kind of excused from that part of [it]," Damon added.

MATT DAMON MAKES RARE APPEARANCE WITH FAMILY AHEAD OF DAUGHTER'S ‘SURREAL’ DEPARTURE FOR COLLEGE

As Damon rose to fame, he used work to essentially hide from the paparazzi and scandal that dominated tabloids at the time. He eventually met his wife, Luciana Barroso, who did not work in the entertainment business.

"That really helped me because all of that magazine culture that was so huge — and all that stuff 25 years ago — kind of ignored me because it wasn't that exciting of a story, right? Like a guy who's married, it's so boring."

"They sent… some photographers 20 something years ago around. And I was just like, 'Well, I can out wait you. I'll just sit in my house.' And if I'm going out, it's like I'm with my wife. There's nothing there."

Damon acknowledged he didn't participate in the activities that sold gossip magazines, including sex and scandal.

"That really helped me because all of that magazine culture that was so huge – and all that stuff 25 years ago – kind of ignored me because it wasn't that exciting of a story, right? Like a guy who's married, it's so boring." — Matt Damon

"And as long as you didn't do any of that stuff, it wasn't really worth their time to wait to take your picture," he explained. "And so I ended up kind of getting left alone."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Meanwhile, Affleck seemed to never be able to get away from the paparazzi. There was an interest in the actor's relationship and ended engagement to Jennifer Lopez. There was also interest in Affleck's marriage and subsequent divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Affleck made headlines again after he and Lopez rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married the following year. However, there seems to be trouble in paradise, landing the couple back in the spotlight.

Rumors of a separation intensified after Affleck skipped out on the Met Gala with Lopez in May. Affleck's filming schedule allegedly forced him to skip the star-studded charity event celebrating the opening of the 2024 Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Affleck was filming "The Accountant 2" in Los Angeles, a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital at the time.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While it is unclear what caused the reported rift between the couple, it seems they often butt heads over parenting style.

"They've had fights about differences of opinions on raising their kids," a source told Fox News Digital. "They have very different parenting styles."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP