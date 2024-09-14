Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez spotted together for first time on outing with their kids in Beverly Hills

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted together Saturday for the first time since the "On the Floor" hitmaker filed for divorce from the Oscar winner last month.

The 52-year-old actor and the 55-year-old singer were photographed with their children as they arrived together for lunch at Los Angeles' Beverly Hills Hotel in a black SUV.

The former couple were seen exiting the vehicle and then walking side-by-side into the hotel.

Lopez wore a long-sleeved black turtleneck crop top which she paired with high-waisted dark wash jeans. The "Atlas" star donned gold-rimmed brown aviator shades and carried a brown snakeskin bag.

Affleck was clad in a blue button-down shirt over a gray T-shirt with light blue jeans. He sported black and white Nike sneakers and black aviator sunglasses.

Last Friday, Lopez stepped out for the premiere of "Unstoppable," the movie she worked on with Affleck, but he was a no-show.

Lopez starred in the biographical sports drama, produced by Artists Equity , the production company Affleck co-founded with Matt Damon.

The Grammy Award nominee turned heads in a revealing metallic silver gown tied up at the sides with black velvet bow when she walked the red carpet at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

The same day, Affleck was spotted wearing a dark blue suit and sunglasses while strolling through the garage of a building in Los Angeles.

While on the red carpet, Lopez posed for group photos with Damon and other members of the cast, including Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale and Don Cheadle.

Following the premiere, the actress reportedly had a lengthy one-on-one discussion with Damon at the "Unstoppable" afterparty, which was held at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

According to a source who spoke with People Magazine, the two were spotted talking for over 20 minutes.

"Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation," the insider told the outlet, noting that Lopez and Damon were seen laughing before their talk appeared to turn more serious and they "clasped hands" for "several minutes."

The source said that the pair's conversation took place after Damon joined his wife Luciana Damon, who was sitting with Lopez and Cheadle at an outside table.

"Unstoppable" marked the most recent big-screen collaboration for the former couple, who previously starred alongside one another in "Gigli" (2003) and "Jersey Girl" (2004).

The premiere in Toronto marked Lopez's first major public appearance since she filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, the two-year anniversary of the former couple's Georgia wedding ceremony.

Lopez cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

She listed their date of separation as April 26 and additionally stated that she did not want either her or Affleck to be awarded spousal support, according to court documents.

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were set to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.