Jennifer Lopez’s history with Ben Affleck and beyond: A timeline of her famous romances

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her love with Ben Affleck. over the weekend with a three-day wedding bash.

The pair first tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding last month, but now they're hosting an event for friends and family.

Prior to walking down the aisle to marry Affleck, the "Marry Me" actress, 53, had several high-profile romances. She's been married four times and dated several of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Here’s a look back at all of Lopez’s past engagements, weddings and sparklers as she and Affleck, 50, get a "second chance at true love":

Ojani Noa – 1997

Lopez married actor Ojani Noa in 1997. Their relationship was short-lived, leading to their separation 11 months after tying the knot. Noa recently shared his thoughts on his ex-wife walking down the aisle again with Affleck and expressed his doubts that the marriage will last.

"I wish her and Ben the best," he said in an interview with Daily Mail before adding that he’s "not convinced it will last.

"Jen loves being in love, but she’s been engaged six times. Ben is husband No. 4. I was husband No. 1, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever."

Lopez addressed her marriage to Noa in an interview with Today in 2019 and said her marriage with the producer didn’t "really count."

"I’ve been married three times. And once was nine months, and once was 11 months," she told the outlet, referring to her marriages to Noa and Cris Judd.

"I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I would say try to get married," she added emphasizing that she was "so young" at the time. "I felt like if I got married I felt like I would always have somebody, but that’s not how life works."

Noa gave Lopez a classic, diamond engagement ring in 1997.

Cris Judd – 2001

After separating from Noa, Lopez entered a brief relationship with rapper P. Diddy before seriously dating her backup dancer Cris Judd. The couple first met on the video set of "Love Don’t Cost a Thing" in 2000.

They tied the knot in September 2001 and separated the following June. Their divorce was finalized in 2003.

Judd shared in an interview with TooFab in 2019 that the duo does not keep in touch anymore, however he wishes "her the best."

"Man, I'm so far removed from her," Judd told the outlet. "I have, gosh, you know, I just wish her the best."

In 2001, Judd gave Lopez an emerald cut diamond ring that was estimated to cost six figures, E! News reported.

Ben Affleck first engagement – 2002

Almost immediately after her split from Judd, Lopez met Affleck on the set of their film "Gigli" in 2002. They began dating and were engaged before the end of the year.

The couple confirmed their engagement to Diane Sawyer in 2002.

With the explosion of tabloid magazines, Affleck and Lopez became the hottest couple to follow, and they dealt with paparazzi nearly everywhere they went. The media scrutiny was said to be a large issue for the couple.

"We didn't try to have a public relationship," Lopez told People magazine in 2016. "We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure."

Lopez and Affleck postponed their wedding just days before the special date, citing the "media attention."

The two had a rocky relationship following the postponement and officially called it quits in January 2004.

"It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest," Lopez wrote in her 2014 book "True Love" in regard to the breakup.

Affleck proposed with a 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring from Harry Winston, worth $2.5 million, Alastair Smith shared with US Weekly.

Marc Anthony – 2004

Marc Anthony and Lopez tied the knot five short months after her devastating breakup with Affleck.

The couple wed in a small ceremony at her home in Beverly Hills. At the time, a source told People magazine that the wedding was a surprise, even to family, who were told to come to her house for an "afternoon party."

Lopez and Anthony share their 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. The couple separated in 2011 and their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Anthony proposed to JLo with an 8.5-carat blue diamond ring, also from Harry Winston. The ring is estimated to be worth $4 million.

Alex Rodriguez – 2017

Alex Rodriguez and Lopez first confirmed their relationship in 2017 and made their debut at the Met Gala that year. In March 2019, the former MLB star popped the question while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Rodriguez proposed with a large, emerald cut diamond ring that was proudly worn on Lopez's finger. The couple planned to wed in 2020, but due to the pandemic, their date was postponed.

"Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that," Lopez said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it's something that we're gonna have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."

In April 2021, the pair officially called off their engagement, citing that they're "better as friends."

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support," the statement, which was shared with People magazine, read.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the ring Rodriguez used to propose to Lopez was estimated to be worth over a million dollars.

Ben Affleck – 2021

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last month in Las Vegas after a 20-year journey, and now they're set to celebrate their nuptials with a three-day extravaganza.

Lopez first announced her marriage to Affleck in her newsletter.

"We did it," Lopez wrote, along with new photos from the moment in July. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

Lopez and Affleck obtained a marriage license in Nevada on July 17. The "On the Floor" singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The couple is currently in Georgia to celebrate a three-day wedding weekend with friends and family at Affleck's 87-acre estate. The celebrity roster heading South for the three-day event is expected to include the likes of Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, and Drea de Matteo.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.