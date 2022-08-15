Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

Alex Rodriguez says he was 'heartbroken' after learning of Fernando Tatis Jr's PEDs violation

Rodriguez missed the entire 2014 season after admitting to using PEDs

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Rodriguez received 162 game suspension in 2014 after admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs during his tenure with the Texas Rangers. Even so, the legendary shortstop said he was "heartbroken" when he learned of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension. 

During an ESPN broadcast of Sunday’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game, Rodriguez said he had hoped that younger players would have learned from his mistakes, especially young players who stand to lose more by violating the league’s policy on PEDs. 

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez hits a single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013, in Boston. 

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez hits a single in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2013, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

"If someone plays 25 years or 23 years or 20 years, and you make that mistake — it doesn't matter who it is — the judgment is different. But look, we know that. I knew that and I made the mistake anyways," he told Michael Kay during the broadcast. "I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes."

PADRES' FERNANDO TATIS JR. SUSPENDED 80 GAMES FOR PERFORMANCE-ENHANCING DRUGS

Despite never failing a drug test, Rodriguez missed the entire 2014 after he admitted to using PEDs when he played for the Rangers. According to CBS Sports, he was initially given a 214 games suspension that was lowered to 162 after he appealed the ruling — a suspension that, at the time, was the longest in MLB history. 

New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) walks off the field after striking out during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

New York Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez (13) walks off the field after striking out during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I wasn’t angry," Rodriguez said of his reaction to learning of Tatis’ suspension. "I was heartbroken because to make a mistake at 22 or 23 years old, that’s going to affect you for maybe 60 years."

He continued: "I made that mistake. I was more in my late 30s, and it was out of desperation to get back on the field and play."

San Diego Padres center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) walks to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres center fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) walks to the dugout after striking out during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tatis received an 80-game suspension over the weekend for a positive drug test. He said he "inadvertently" took medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol. He has yet to play in a game this season after injuring his wrist in a motorcycle accident during the offseason.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com