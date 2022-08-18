Move Back
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship through the years
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married 20 years after they initially got together. The couple are expected to have a larger wedding ceremony at Affleck's home in Georgia.
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of their movie "Gigli." The movie was a flop, but shortly after meeting, the two co-stars became a couple.read more
- Affleck appeared in Lopez's music video for her song "Jenny From the Blocky," during which this iconic picture of the two of them on set was taken.read more
- By November 2002, the couple was already engaged and working on their second movie together, "Jersey Girl."read more
- On November 26, 2002, Lopez's third studio album was released, featuring many songs inspired by Affleck. One of the songs on the album was titled, "Dear Ben."read more
- Lopez supported her fiancé at the premiere of his superhero film "Daredevil," which also starred Affleck's future wife, Jennifer Garner.read more
- The couple attended the 75th Annual Academy Awards in together in February 2003, and all eyes were on them as they walked the red carpet side by side.read more
- The two were fixtures at any sporting event in which a team from Boston was playing, including the Red Sox.read more
- Affleck and Lopez originally intended on tying the knot in September 2003, but decided to postpone due to the massive amount of public attention they were receiving.read more
- In August 2003, the movie "Gigli" premiered in theaters and was a major flop. While doing press for the film, a majority of the questions aimed at the stars were about their relationship, rather than the movie.read more
- A month before they announced their breakup, Lopez and Affleck seemed to still be going strong, after he showed up to support Lopez at the premiere of her new movie, "Maid in Manhattan."read more
- By the time their second movie together, "Jersey Girl," premiered, the couple had already called off their engagement, officially announcing their split in January 2004.read more
- Fast-forward 17 years later, in May 2021, speculation of their reconciliation began when it was rumored the pair were vacationing together in Montana. They were later photographed returning together.read more
- They further fueled reconciliation rumors when they were once again photographed in Miami, both working out in the gym and lounging together at home. The rumors were all but confirmed when the couple was photographed showing major PDA while at a birthday lunch at Nobu in Malibu for Lopez's sister's birthday.read more
- The couple made their relationship Instagram official on the singers 52nd birthday. She posted a photo of the two of them kissing. The two celebrated her birthday with a European vacation.read more
- After confirming their relationship on Instagram, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Affleck's latest film, "The Last Duel," at the Venice Film Festival.read more
- Affleck and Lopez shut down the Met Gala carpet when they arrived together wearing western themed outfits designed by Ralph Lauren.read more
- The couple also attended the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Duel," and all Lopez could do was praise her man. She called the script amazing and said she couldn't wait for audiences to see it.read more
- In a February 2022 interview with People, Lopez claimed she was so happy to be given a second chance at love with Affleck, claiming he is now the man she always knew he could be.read more
- Lopez announced on April 8, 2022 via her newsletter, that she and Affleck were officially engaged again. She wrote in her newsletter that true love exists and that she is so happy to be doing all this again 20 years later.read more
- After a quick engagement, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas. It is said they each brought one of their kids to witness the exchange of vows.read more
- After their Las Vegas wedding, Affleck and Lopez honeymooned in France, enjoying their time as newlyweds.read more
- The couple are having a much bigger wedding in Affleck's estate in Georgia this weekend, spanning the entire three days.read more
