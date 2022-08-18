Go Back
  Published
    22 Images

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship through the years

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married 20 years after they initially got together. The couple are expected to have a larger wedding ceremony at Affleck's home in Georgia.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Gigli
    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met in 2002 on the set of their movie "Gigli." The movie was a flop, but shortly after meeting, the two co-stars became a couple.
    Photo by Mel Bouzad/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck music video
    Affleck appeared in Lopez's music video for her song "Jenny From the Blocky," during which this iconic picture of the two of them on set was taken.
    Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Ben and Jen engaged
    By November 2002, the couple was already engaged and working on their second movie together, "Jersey Girl."
    Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez Music
    On November 26, 2002, Lopez's third studio album was released, featuring many songs inspired by Affleck. One of the songs on the album was titled, "Dear Ben."
    Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Daredevil premiere
    Lopez supported her fiancé at the premiere of his superhero film "Daredevil," which also starred Affleck's future wife, Jennifer Garner.
    Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Oscars 2003
    The couple attended the 75th Annual Academy Awards in together in February 2003, and all eyes were on them as they walked the red carpet side by side.
    Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ben and Jen baseball
    The two were fixtures at any sporting event in which a team from Boston was playing, including the Red Sox.
    Photo by Linda Cataffo/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ben and Jen Paris
    Affleck and Lopez originally intended on tying the knot in September 2003, but decided to postpone due to the massive amount of public attention they were receiving. 
    Photo by Pool LE FLOCH/TRAVERS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Gigli premiere
    In August 2003, the movie "Gigli" premiered in theaters and was a major flop. While doing press for the film, a majority of the questions aimed at the stars were about their relationship, rather than the movie.
    Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Maid in Manhattan
    A month before they announced their breakup, Lopez and Affleck seemed to still be going strong, after he showed up to support Lopez at the premiere of her new movie, "Maid in Manhattan."
    Photo by Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Ben and Jen break up
    By the time their second movie together, "Jersey Girl," premiered, the couple had already called off their engagement, officially announcing their split in January 2004.
    Photo by James Devaney/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez Montana
    Fast-forward 17 years later, in May 2021, speculation of their reconciliation began when it was rumored the pair were vacationing together in Montana. They were later photographed returning together. 
    Backgrid / Fox News
  • Ben Affleck Jennifer Lopez kissing Nobu
    They further fueled reconciliation rumors when they were once again photographed in Miami, both working out in the gym and lounging together at home. The rumors were all but confirmed when the couple was photographed showing major PDA while at a birthday lunch at Nobu in Malibu for Lopez's sister's birthday.
    Backgrid / Fox News
  • Jen and Ben Italy
    The couple made their relationship Instagram official on the singers 52nd birthday. She posted a photo of the two of them kissing. The two celebrated her birthday with a European vacation.
    (Photo by MEGA/GC Images / Getty Images
  • The Last Duel
    After confirming their relationship on Instagram, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Affleck's latest film, "The Last Duel," at the Venice Film Festival.
    Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Met Gala 2021
    Affleck and Lopez shut down the Met Gala carpet when they arrived together wearing western themed outfits designed by Ralph Lauren.
    Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue / Getty Images
  • The Last Duel premiere
    The couple also attended the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Duel," and all Lopez could do was praise her man. She called the script amazing and said she couldn't wait for audiences to see it.
    Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez
    In a February 2022 interview with People, Lopez claimed she was so happy to be given a second chance at love with Affleck, claiming he is now the man she always knew he could be.
    Photo by Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Marry Me premiere
    Lopez announced on April 8, 2022 via her newsletter, that she and Affleck were officially engaged again. She wrote in her newsletter that true love exists and that she is so happy to be doing all this again 20 years later. 
    Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Ben and Jen happy
    After a quick engagement, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Las Vegas. It is said they each brought one of their kids to witness the exchange of vows.
    Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Ben and Jen honeymoon
    After their Las Vegas wedding, Affleck and Lopez honeymooned in France, enjoying their time as newlyweds.
    Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images / Getty Images
  • Ben and Jen wedding
    The couple are having a much bigger wedding in Affleck's estate in Georgia this weekend, spanning the entire three days.
    Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images / Getty Images
