Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck not on speaking terms, make real estate moves to splitsville

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are quite literally ready to move on.

For months, the couple have been at the center of split rumors as they continue to live their lives on opposite sides of the country. Lopez has been enjoying her summer in the Hamptons, while Affleck has been out and about in Los Angeles.

However, whispers about the state of their marriage took a drastic turn when Affleck didn't attend Lopez's luxurious "Bridgerton"-themed 55th birthday party on July 24.

"Ben didn't come to celebrate Jennifer's birthday because they are done," a source tells Fox News Digital. "Totally done. They are not getting back together."

Instead, the "Argo" actor-director closed escrow on his new $20.5 million home in Los Angeles, according to People magazine. That same day, the Grammy Award-winning Lopez reportedly finalized the sale of her New York City condo.

"They are not communicating right now," the source added. "If she wants to talk to his kids, she goes straight to the kids. Same with him."

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The new real estate transactions come two weeks after the duo publicly listed their 6-acre Beverly Hills estate for $68 million.

According to the listing , the home was "renovated with the highest level of quality" within the last four months. The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion has a wide array of luxury features including a sports lounge, a gym, a boxing ring, pickleball and basketball courts, a built-in elevator and more.

Rumors of the couple’s split began earlier this year when they went 47 days without being spotted together. Since then, they have only been seen together on rare occasions, including school graduations for Affleck's children, Violet and Samuel.

Affleck shares three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, with former husband Marc Anthony.

A source recently told Fox News Digital that both Affleck and Lopez are doing their best to be there for all the children.

"JLo wants to be there for Ben's kids. She's changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she'd be doing this with Ben, and she's not. Ben's kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo," they said.

The source added, "Part of the thing that was so amazing to both of them was coming back with children. When JLo and Ben first started dating, he decided he wanted to dedicate himself to being a better dad to his kids and blend this happy family together."

Shortly after spending the Fourth of July separately, Lopez honored a song she released in 2021 about making changes in her life, which some people read as the star hinting at a break-up.

She posted the official music video for her song, "Cambia El Paso," on Instagram on July 7. The song includes a Spanish lyric that reads, "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms," when translated to English.

"Cambia El Paso," which translates to "Change the Step," includes the lyrics, "one, two, three, move forward" and "all she wanna do is just dance, dance, dance, dance."

In 2021, Lopez explained the meaning behind the song on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization channel.

"The song is about change and not being afraid to take the step. Like, just take the step, advance, do what you need to do," she said at the time. "If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move and dance."

Affleck and Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after meeting on the set of their film "Gigli." Affleck proposed, and they were set to be married in 2004, but the wedding was called off at the last minute.

Twenty years later, Lopez and Affleck married in Las Vegas during a surprise wedding ceremony.

One month later, the newlyweds hosted a backyard ceremony for friends and family at the $8 million Georgia mansion Affleck purchased when the couple first began dating 20 years prior. Lopez's twins and Affleck's three children were the only people who stood by their sides as they recited their vows.

"Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age," Lopez wrote in her newsletter at the time. "We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense."

"The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment," she continued.

"We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven ..."

