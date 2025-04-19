Expand / Collapse search
Vince Vaughn

Trump, Vince Vaughn spoof ‘Wedding Crashers’ with photo of star’s visit to White House

Vaughn partnered with fellow Hollywood actor Owen Wilson for the raunchy 2005 comedy

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Published
Vince Vaughn talks about career and family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star honor Video

Vince Vaughn talks about career and family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star honor

Vince Vaughn made a special shout-out to his wife and two children for being the "most important thing in the world."

President Donald Trump and Vince Vaughn teamed up for a lighthearted spoof of the Hollywood actor’s iconic 2005 film "Wedding Crashers."

The White House posted a photo, Friday, of Vaughn, 55, visiting Trump in the Oval Office, accompanied by a playful caption: "White House Crashers." 

The image, styled like a movie poster, featured Vaughn standing behind a seated Trump, both all smiles in front of the presidential seal.

VINCE VAUGHN DISCUSSES BACKLASH HE RECEIVED AFTER THE ACTOR WAS SEEN CHATTING WITH TRUMP EARLIER THIS YEAR

trump, vaughn

Vince Vaughn visits President Trump at the White House in "Wedding Crashers" spoof photo. (Win McNamee/Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

"President Donald J. Trump & Vince Vaughn in the Oval Office," the official White House Instagram account shared with an American flag emoji. 

The White House's social media post has sparked mixed reactions from fans. 

Some fans have embraced the humorous nod to "Wedding Crashers," while others have questioned the pairing.

"Love to see bold celebs supporting President Trump!" one fan wrote. 

Another comment read, "This White House social media account is GOLD! Love this."

Others disapproved of the comical post. 

Vince Vaugh red carpet

Vaughn has previously been outspoken about his political views. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Vince Vaughn canceled," one Instagram comment read. 

One fan reacted, "Vince Vaughn is about to be the most hated man in Hollywood now."

"Wedding Crashers" New York City Premiere - Arrivals

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn during "Wedding Crashers" New York City Premiere in 2005. (Gregory Pace/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

He partnered with fellow Hollywood actor Owen Wilson for the raunchy comedy, "Wedding Crashers."

Vaughn and Wilson worked as divorce mediators who went around crashing wedding receptions in their free time. 

In January, Vaughn was spotted taking photos with fans at Trump's Inaugural Starlight Ball.

vince vaughn, derek utley

Vince Vaughn was spotted taking photos with fans at Trump's Inaugural Starlight Ball. (Derek Utley/Instagram)

Last year, Vaughn acknowledged he’s a libertarian and described himself as a "believer more in allowing individuals to make choices."

"I’d rather say let people make their choices, and they can make different choices and have the consequences of their choices," he told The New York Times.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Vaughn received backlash after he was seen chatting and shaking hands with Trump at the College Football Playoff national championship.

The "Swingers" actor addressed the criticism at the time. 

"In my career I’ve met a lot of politicians who I’ve always been cordial to; I’ve met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well," Vaughn previously told the Los Angeles Times.

Vaughn additionally noted that at that same football game he also greeted Democratic strategist James Carville, who had a cameo in "Old School."

"It was the only time I’ve ever met him. We said hello. He was very personable," quipped Vaughn. "I didn’t get into policies."

He continued, "I think people are more charged than ever about these things. But I don’t think most people take that stuff as seriously as the small percentage that’s making noise about it."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending