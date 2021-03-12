Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment
Published

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez’s last public outing was at Biden inauguration

The two were seen at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 12Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for March 12

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their engagement after several years together.

The two have been known as one of today’s hottest couples, though a source told People magazine that their split has been "a long time coming."

However, the couple seemed perfectly happy just over two months ago when Lopez brought down the house at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

The "Hustlers" star, 51, performed a mashup of the beloved Woody Guthrie folk song, "This Land Is Your Land," the patriotic anthem "America the Beautiful" and her own hit, "Let’s Get Loud."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ END ENGAGEMENT: REPORT

By the pop star’s side was her then-fiancé, Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez was seen with her then-fiance Alex Rodriguez at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in January.

Jennifer Lopez was seen with her then-fiance Alex Rodriguez at Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony in January. (Getty Images)

Just a few days after the performance, Rodriguez, the former MLB star, 45, took to Instagram to gush over Lopez.

"I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021," he wrote online. "It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget. I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."

He then explained the photo that accompanied the sweet message – a snap of Lopez holding up sheet music while on a plane.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, ALEX RODRIGUEZ SPLIT OVER 'SOUTHERN CHARM' STAR MADISON LECROY SCANDAL: REPORT

Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is escorted to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

"On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in," Rodriguez continued. "Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event? Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen."

While the high-profile ceremony was their last public outing, the pair were recently seen together in the Dominican Republic, where JLo is filming her latest movie, "Shotgun Wedding."

The baseball star shared a photo of himself and the singer cuddling up outdoors at sunset on Feb. 28. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their engagement after several years together. They were recently spotted in the Dominican Republic.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reportedly ended their engagement after several years together. They were recently spotted in the Dominican Republic. (Getty Images)

"¡Perfección en República Dominicana!" read the caption, which translates to "Perfection in the Dominican Republic!"

Lopez shared a similar post featuring photos of herself and her beau enjoying one another's company just the day before.

Singer Jennifer Lopez greets Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Associated Press)

Singer Jennifer Lopez greets Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her caption was also written in Spanish, translating to: "Happy Dominican Independence Day."

The exact timeline of the breakup was unclear, but People’s source said that because of their business entanglements, "it's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Additionally, a source told the New York Post's Page Six that lawyers have been working with ARod on their dividing their assets over "the past few days."

On Our Radar