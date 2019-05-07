Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala looks inspire ‘White Chicks,’ ‘Dumb and Dumber’ comparisons

Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s monochrome feathered dresses had heads turning on the Met Gala red carpet Monday – but the reality show sisters’ looks had the Internet feeling déjà vu.

Kendall, 23, wore a bright orange Versace gown, while 21-year-old Kylie went purple from head-to-toe, complete with a purple wig. Social media users said the looks seemed a little too familiar.

Marlon Wayans, who starred in the 2004 comedy “White Chicks,” posted on Instagram that he thought the sisters looked like the characters the comedian and his brother, Shawn, played in the film. The Wayans brothers portrayed FBI agents who go undercover in drag as the eponymous “white chicks.”

“White Chicks 2 … it writes itself,” he captioned a photo comparing the Jenner’s looks with a scene from the movie where the Wayans’ are dressed in similar orange and purple dresses during a scene at a fashion show.

The sisters were also compared to another comedic duo from the movie “Dumb and Dumber.” In the 1994 film, Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels play the characters Lloyd and Harry who don orange and blue tuxedos to attend a swanky fundraising event to save the Snowy Owl.

“Kendall & Kylie looked like modern day dumb and dumber at the met gala & now I can’t look at the pictures the same,” one user tweeted with photos of the sisters and the characters.

The sisters had fun with all the comparisons, with Kendall sharing on her Instagram story a photo of the evil twin sisters from the 2004 movie “Ella Enchanted.”

“We kinda decided to go for it. Kylie and I worked on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace],” Kendall told E! News on the red carpet. “My dress has a lot of feathers at the bottom, so I almost tripped myself but, yeah."

“I can’t breathe a little bit, but I feel good,” Kylie added.