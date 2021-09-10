Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Jennifer Lawrence spotted out and about in NYC following pregnancy announcement

The 'Hunger Games' actress and Maroney tied the knot in 2019

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Jennifer Lawrence was photographed showing off her baby bump for the first time since it was announced the actress was pregnant.

Representatives for Lawrence, 31, confirmed the news that she's expecting with husband Cooke Maroney, 37, to People magazine.

The "Hunger Games" actress wore patterned overalls over a white t-shirt accessorized with sunglasses as she had lunch in downtown Manhattan.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in 2018 before getting engaged in February of 2019. The couple tied the knot in 2019 during a ceremony held in Newport, Rhode Island at Belcourt Castle.

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence seen for the first time showing a baby bump after having lunch in Manhattan’s Downtown area.

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence seen for the first time showing a baby bump after having lunch in Manhattan’s Downtown area. (BrosNYC / BACKGRID)

Lawrence previously gushed about Maroney being the "greatest person" she has ever met during an interview with Catt Sadler for the podcast "Naked with Catt Sadler."

"I don't know, I started with the basics: 'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?'"

"It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she added.

