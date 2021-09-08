Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Jennifer Lawrence expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney

The couple got married in 2019 in a star-studded ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top Entertainment headlines 09/08 Video

Fox News Flash top Entertainment headlines 09/08

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child together.

The star's rep confirmed the news to People magazine on Wednesday. 

The couple got married in 2019 in a star-studded ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island at Belcourt Castle in front of reportedly 150 friends and family.

The guest list included the likes of Adele, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, and Sienna Miller. Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen were also in attendance.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE SAYS SHE WAS 'VOTING AGAINST MY OWN RIGHTS' AS A REPUBLICAN

The Oscar-winning actress wore Dior, while the art gallerist donned a classic tux, sources told the outlet at the time.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen out for a walk by the Hudson river with her husband Cooke Maroney on May 24, 2021 in New York City, New York. The couple got married in 2019 in a star-studded ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen out for a walk by the Hudson river with her husband Cooke Maroney on May 24, 2021 in New York City, New York. The couple got married in 2019 in a star-studded ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in 2018 and got engaged in February 2019 and then celebrated with a party three months later in New York City. In September 2019, the two were spotted obtaining a marriage license in the city.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE REVEALS HOW SHE KNEW FIANCÉ COOKE MARONEY WAS THE ONE

Lawrence has previously gushed about her love in interviews.

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It was a very, very easy decision."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps for Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report

Trending