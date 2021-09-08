Jennifer Lawrence expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child together.

The star's rep confirmed the news to People magazine on Wednesday.

The couple got married in 2019 in a star-studded ceremony in Newport, Rhode Island at Belcourt Castle in front of reportedly 150 friends and family.

The guest list included the likes of Adele, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie and her husband Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz, and Sienna Miller. Emma Stone and Ashley Olsen were also in attendance.

The Oscar-winning actress wore Dior, while the art gallerist donned a classic tux, sources told the outlet at the time.

Lawrence and Maroney were first linked in 2018 and got engaged in February 2019 and then celebrated with a party three months later in New York City. In September 2019, the two were spotted obtaining a marriage license in the city.

Lawrence has previously gushed about her love in interviews.

"He's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," she told Entertainment Tonight . "It was a very, very easy decision."

