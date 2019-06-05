Jennifer Lawrence reveals how she knew fiancé Cooke Maroney was the one

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her otherwise low-key engagement to Cooke Maroney.

When asked at the "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" premiere on Tuesday how she knew he was The One, Lawrence, 28, couldn't help but gush over the 34-year-old art director.

"Well, he's just the best person I've ever met in my whole life," Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight. "It was a very, very easy decision."

The Oscar winner has been linked to Maroney since last June.

The pair reportedly enjoyed an engagement party in Brooklyn, N.Y., in May.

Maroney works for New York's Gladstone Gallery which boasts clientele like Lena Dunham's father, Carroll Dunham, Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Ugo Rondinone and Bjork’s ex, Matthew Barney.

Lawrence confirmed her engagement in February, but no further details were provided about her pending nuptials.