Courteney Cox's lookalike daughter leaves fans 'speechless' with birthday snaps: 'You look like Monica'

Actress Courteney Cox’s daughter is all grown up!

Coco Arquette, the daughter of Cox and ex-husband David Arquette, took to Instagram on Thursday with photos of herself on her 15th birthday. The teen donned a black, high-slit dress and strappy block heels.

Fans of the “Friends” alum's daughter wished the teenager a happy birthday — and gushed over how much she looked like her mom.

"I’m genuinely speechless," one Instagram user commented on Coco's photo.

"You look like Monica," one man suggested, referring to Cox's "Friends" character.

"Ughhhh I'm obsessed these are just amazing," another said of the pictures.

Cox, who was spotting snapping the pics Coco later posted to the photo-sharing platform, later attended dinner with her daughter and her friend at an ocean-front Japanese restaurant in Malibu, according to the Daily Mail.

Cox also took to her own Instagram to post a sweet tribute to her daughter in light of the special day.

“Happy birthday sweet Coco! You are such a gift to me and have brought so much joy and love to my life. What a unique soul you are. Such a caring, kind, feisty, sensitive, hilarious, talented, goofy, free-spirited, beautiful girl. You’re my anchor and my teacher. I love you,” she captioned the image, which shows Coco as a young girl.

The birthday celebrations came after Cox showed off a photo of herself and her teenage daughter wearing the same dress two decades apart.

Coco is seen on the right, while Cox — wearing the same outfit during a red carpet event 21 years prior — is seen on the left in the image.

“I’m not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…” she captioned the post on Tuesday.

Cox first wore the dress in 1998 during a premiere of the Nicolas Cage movie “Snake Eyes,” according to the Huffington Post. Arquette also attended the event alongside Cox at the time.