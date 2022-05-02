Jennifer Grey says ex Johnny Depp was 'crazy jealous' during love affair in new memoir

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Grey admitted Johnny Depp was "crazy jealous and paranoid" throughout their one-year relationship.

The "Dirty Dancing" actress opened up about her relationship with Depp in her upcoming memoir, "Out of the Corner." Depp and Grey first met in 1989 after being set up on a blind date by the actress' agent.

"We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet," Grey wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by the Independent.

Depp spent time out of town during their relationship as his career began to grow, and the two got a Pekingese-poodle named Lulu.

"She was our practice baby and someone to keep me company when Johnny was out of town," she wrote.

When Depp, who is currently involved in a defamation trial after ex-wife Amber Heard seemingly accused him of domestic violence, would return home to Grey, he would be "crazy jealous and paranoid," according to the actress.

"Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops," Grey explained.

"He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone," she continued. "I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] ’21 Jump Street.'"

Representatives for Depp did not comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Grey's relationship with Depp came on the heels of her break up with Matthew Broderick. The two began dating while filming "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" in 1985 and kept the relationship somewhat secret.

Grey also wrote in her memoir that getting together with Depp was like "being totally, totally compensated" for her past relationships.

"It was a f--king bonfire," Grey wrote. "It was literally like, ‘Are you f--king kidding me? Are you f--king kidding me? I’ve never seen a guy like this. And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I’m being totally, totally compensated for the s--t I just went through."