Jennifer Aniston says family told her she'd 'never make a dime' as an actress

Jennifer Aniston is continuing to make revelations about the experiences that have motivated her to do well in her career.

The 50-year-old star revealed yet another tidbit about her personal history, this time telling People magazine that her family was adamant she’d never “make a dime” from her career as an actress.

Aniston said it was in her 20s that she began developing confidence “by getting honest with myself in terms of my relationship with my family,” she said.

“Speaking my truth to them without fear and therefore my work reflected that,” she told the outlet for its People of the Year cover issue.

"And then ‘Friends’ came. If there were any naysayers in my family, 'This will never… you’ll never make a dime.' [laughs] Just watch me. Don’t threaten me that way," Aniston said. "God knows now I’m going to make a couple of dimes."

During a December 2018 interview with Elle magazine, Aniston opened up about how her late mother, model Nancy Dow, made it difficult for Aniston to develop any semblance of self-confidence at her young age.

“She was from this world of, ‘Honey, take better care of yourself,’ or ‘Honey, put your face on,’ or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember from my childhood,” Aniston said. “My mom said those things because she really loved me. It wasn't her trying to be a b--ch or knowing she would be making some deep wounds that I would then spend a lot of money to undo. She did it because that was what she grew up with.”

The “Murder Mystery” star continued: “She was missing what was [actually] important. I think she was just holding on and doing the best she could, struggling financially and dealing with a husband who was no longer there. Being a single mom in the '80s, I'm sure was pretty crappy.”

In October, while accepting an award at Variety’s Power of Women luncheon, the actress told a tale of being shunned from the dinner table as a child because she didn’t have anything “to add to the conversation.”

“I remember a parental figure saying to me around the critical age of about 11, after a dinner party, that I was excused from the table because I didn’t have anything interesting to add to the conversation,” Aniston said. “Ouch. It stuck to me, it stuck to me like painfully worded sentences can and if I’m being honest -- and I’m being honest because I’m 50 and that comes with the territory -- I carried that sentence with me into adulthood.”

She added, “I always felt incredibly comfortable giving a voice to the words of others but put me in a table full of strangers and I’d go right back to being 11 years old.”