Jennifer Aniston, Dolly Parton's funniest moments, from jaw-dropping threesome comment to 'Friends' joke

Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton have grown close in recent years, particularly as they traveled across the country to promote the Netflix original movie "Dumplin" which features original music from the country superstar. The movie centers around a former beauty queen whose plus-sized teen daughter — a Parton superfan — decides to compete in the pageant she's organizing.

Though they may seem like an unlikely duo, the pair clearly has a mutual admiration for one another.

"She’s magic," Aniston said of Parton, who served as inspiration for the film, in an interview with InStyle magazine in August 2018. "I remember the first thing she said to me when she walked into my house. I said, 'I don’t know how you do everything you’re still doing.” She said, “Well, I dreamed myself into a corner, and now I gotta live up to it.'

JENNIFER ANISTON RESPONDS TO DOLLY PARTON'S THREESOME COMMENTS: 'MY MOUTH JUST DROPPED'

Parton told E! News in September 2017 she was "excited" to work with Aniston on the soundtrack album for "Dumplin."

“I love her to death,” Parton said of Aniston on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in December.

The stars have shared several hilarious — and occasionally raunchy — jokes with one another as they've gotten more comfortable with each other. Here are some of the highlights.

The threesome fantasy

During a December 2018 appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Parton shocked the crowd when she revealed a secret about her husband of more than 50 years, Carl Thomas Dean.

Dean, Parton said, is understandably a huge fan of Aniston's and he couldn't contain his excitement when he discovered his wife would be working alongside her on "Dumplin."

“My husband is crazy about her,” she told late-night host Jimmy Fallon. “He was more excited that I was going to do a movie with her than he was that I got the chance to write all this music. See, I think he kinda fantasizes, like, a threesome with us.”

Obviously, the news quickly got around. Aniston couldn't help but laugh, explaining how the comment is classic Parton.

“My mouth just dropped,” Aniston told USA TODAY. “And then I laughed my (butt) off. That’s Dolly."

Movie screening secret

Aniston and Parton said the once secretly sneaked into a packed theater to watch the audience react to a screening of "Dumplin."

The friends tried to stay under the radar but Parton could hardly contain her excitement.

DOLLY PARTON SHARES SECRET BEHIND HER 52-YEAR MARRIAGE TO HUSBAND CARL THOMAS DEAN

"During one of the funnier parts, she’s stifling her laugh and whispers to me, 'They can’t hear my laugh. They’ll know my laugh.' A couple of minutes later I look over and she’s crying, and she says, 'But they don’t know my tears,'" Aniston shared with InStyle while doing her best Parton impression.

Party crasher

Of course, Sandra Bullock brings the party. The actress crashed an Access Hollywood interview with Aniston and Parton in December 2018, bringing the celebrities a tray full of cocktails — tequila, to be specific.

"Oh my gosh! That's what I was waiting for," Aniston joked as Bullock handed her a glass.

"Are you for real? Is this real? Are we really? I can't do this," Aniston added. "I'll take a sip."

They then each took a glass of tequila and a slice of lime, taking a sip of straight tequila as they exchanged cheers.

"I guess it's always 5 o'clock with Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock!" Parton later joked in a tweet.

Parton's "Friends" pick

Parton is sticking to girl code when it comes to her new pal Aniston.

While playing the game "Dolly would or Dolly wouldn't" with James Corden on "The Late Late Show," the host asked Parton who which male "Friends" lead she would marry, get intimate with or "spend the rest of your life" with them on a cruise with: Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Ross (David Schwimmer), and Chandler (Matthew Perry).

Aniston's jaw dropped as Corden described each of the three categories.

But Parton was quick to answer Corden's question, noting that Monica (Courtney Cox) was already with Chandler and Ross was with Rachel (Aniston), so those two choices were clearly out when it came to getting intimate.

"Ross was with you," Parton said, pointing at Aniston. "Now we're girlfriends we wouldn't do that."

Aniston gave the crowd a thumbs up and nodded her head.

"Joey though, on the other hand, he was the only one who left the show kinda single, so I think I’d go with him," Parton said, though she added he "probably had clap and syphilis, so [she'd] take him to the doctor.”

In the end, Parton said she'd likely marry Joey, take Ross to Dollywood and sleep with Chandler.