Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler share behind-the-scenes look at 'Murder Mystery 2' filming: 'Back to work'

Aniston and Sandler previously starred in 'Just Go with It' together

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at filming for "Murder Mystery 2."

"Back to work with my buddy," Aniston captioned the post before adding, "#MurderMystery2."

The post featured a photo of Aniston and Sandler along with a video of cast and crew on the set in Hawaii.

This isn't the first time the two have been spotted on set. Sandler, 55, and Aniston, 52, were photographed while filming in Oahu in January.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shared a behind-the-scenes look at filming for "Murdery Mystery 2."

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shared a behind-the-scenes look at filming for "Murdery Mystery 2." (David Livingston/Getty Images)

ADAM SANDLER, JENNIFER ANISTON SEEN FOR FIRST TIME ON SET OF ‘MURDER MYSTERY 2’

Aniston wore a green silk blouse paired with a floral skirt. She accessorized with a floppy straw hat. Sandler was dressed in a blue-collared shirt and blue jeans.

Sandler and Aniston have reunited for the sequel to "Murder Mystery." Before they filmed the Netflix original together, the actors appeared in "Just Go with It" in 2011.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston also starred together in "Just Go with It" in 2011.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston also starred together in "Just Go with It" in 2011. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

As for working together, Aniston said it's "like riding a bike."

"It's literally like riding a bike. It's like riding a bike – it kind of just comes back because it is a very specific dialogue we have, and a sort of sense of humor that we have together, sometimes inside, sometimes very outside. And it's always good when it falls inside," Aniston told Fox News Digital.

"Full attack. Full attack, we go on sometimes. She comes after the poor Sandman," Sandler said before Aniston quipped, "It's fun to try to make him break in a scene, that's usually a good sign."

"Murdery Mystery" was one of Netflix's most popular original productions, with the streaming service saying the movie was viewed by 30 million accounts in just three days.

"Murdery Mystery" was one of Netflix's most popular original productions, with the streaming service saying the movie was viewed by 30 million accounts in just three days. (Netflix)

"Murdery Mystery" was one of the streaming service's most popular original productions, reaching over 83 million homes. Netflix said the movie was viewed by 30 million accounts in just three days.

