Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston seen on set of 'Murder Mystery 2' for first time

'Murder Mystery' was one of Netflix's most popular original productions

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment for January 18 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment for January 18

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were spotted on the set of "Murder Mystery 2" for the first time.

Sandler, 55, and Aniston, 52, were photographed during filming in Oahu, Hawaii on Monday. Aniston wore a green silk blouse paired with a floral skirt.

She accessorized with a floppy straw hat.

Sandler was dressed in a blue collared shirt and blue jeans.

Jennifer Aniston is spotted for the first time on set of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ with co-star Adam Sandler in Hawaii.

Jennifer Aniston is spotted for the first time on set of ‘Murder Mystery 2’ with co-star Adam Sandler in Hawaii. (MEGA / BACKGRID)

Sandler and Aniston have reunited to film the sequel to "Murder Mystery." The Netflix original was one of the streaming service's most popular original productions, reaching over 83 million homes.

Netflix said the movie was viewed by 30 million accounts in just three days.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The two are teaming up for the sequel to the 2019 Netflix comedy.

The two are teaming up for the sequel to the 2019 Netflix comedy. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Murder Mystery" was the second time Sandler and Aniston starred in a film together. The two appeared in "Just Go With It" in 2011.

Sandler and Aniston previously revealed it was easy getting back into working together after "Murder Mystery" was released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

‘Murder Mystery’ was one of the streaming service’s most successful original productions ever with an audience of over 83 million homes.

‘Murder Mystery’ was one of the streaming service’s most successful original productions ever with an audience of over 83 million homes. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

"It's literally like riding a bike. It's like riding a bike – it kind of just comes back because it is a very specific dialogue we have, and a sort of sense of humor that we have together sometimes inside, sometimes very outside. And it's always good when it falls inside," Aniston told Fox News Digital.

"Full attack. Full attack, we go on sometimes. She comes after the poor Sandman," Sandler said before Aniston quipped, "It's fun to try to make him break in a scene, that's usually a good sign."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending