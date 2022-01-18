Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston seen on set of 'Murder Mystery 2' for first time

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were spotted on the set of "Murder Mystery 2" for the first time.

Sandler, 55, and Aniston, 52, were photographed during filming in Oahu, Hawaii on Monday. Aniston wore a green silk blouse paired with a floral skirt.

She accessorized with a floppy straw hat.

Sandler was dressed in a blue collared shirt and blue jeans.

Sandler and Aniston have reunited to film the sequel to "Murder Mystery." The Netflix original was one of the streaming service's most popular original productions, reaching over 83 million homes.

Netflix said the movie was viewed by 30 million accounts in just three days.

"Murder Mystery" was the second time Sandler and Aniston starred in a film together. The two appeared in "Just Go With It" in 2011.

Sandler and Aniston previously revealed it was easy getting back into working together after "Murder Mystery" was released.

"It's literally like riding a bike. It's like riding a bike – it kind of just comes back because it is a very specific dialogue we have, and a sort of sense of humor that we have together sometimes inside, sometimes very outside. And it's always good when it falls inside," Aniston told Fox News Digital.

"Full attack. Full attack, we go on sometimes. She comes after the poor Sandman," Sandler said before Aniston quipped, "It's fun to try to make him break in a scene, that's usually a good sign."