Demi Moore
Published

Demi Moore, Rumer Willis rock sparkling dresses to Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Like mother, like daughter!

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis opted for a family night out at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

The pair made a statement as they posed for the cameras on the gray carpet with Moore, 57, and Willis, 31, both wearing glittering dresses.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. 

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

For Moore's look, the star wore an all-black dress featuring a thigh-high slit and sequin detailing, while Willis opted for a nude-colored gown, which featured a sheer, plunging top, a tulle bottom and beaded detailing.

The duo's outing comes on the heels of another event the mother-daughter pair recently attended together: the Tom Ford AW20 Show on Friday in Hollywood.

"@tomford thank you for having us at your show. It was absolutely magnificent," Willis captioned a snapshot of herself -- in an all-white pantsuit -- alongside Moore -- who rocked a black dress with lace trim for the occasion -- on Instagram.

Moore shares Rumer with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The former couple was married from 1987 to 2000. In addition to Rumer, they are also parents to daughters: Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.