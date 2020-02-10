Demi Moore, Rumer Willis rock sparkling dresses to Vanity Fair Oscars after-party

Like mother, like daughter!

Demi Moore and Rumer Willis opted for a family night out at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday.

The pair made a statement as they posed for the cameras on the gray carpet with Moore, 57, and Willis, 31, both wearing glittering dresses.

For Moore's look, the star wore an all-black dress featuring a thigh-high slit and sequin detailing, while Willis opted for a nude-colored gown, which featured a sheer, plunging top, a tulle bottom and beaded detailing.

The duo's outing comes on the heels of another event the mother-daughter pair recently attended together: the Tom Ford AW20 Show on Friday in Hollywood.

"@tomford thank you for having us at your show. It was absolutely magnificent," Willis captioned a snapshot of herself -- in an all-white pantsuit -- alongside Moore -- who rocked a black dress with lace trim for the occasion -- on Instagram.

Moore shares Rumer with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

The former couple was married from 1987 to 2000. In addition to Rumer, they are also parents to daughters: Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.