Jenna Dewan responds to fan claiming ex Channing Tatum's new girlfriend Jessie J looks just like her

Seeing double? Not so much!

Both Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum have moved on since their split in April, with Jenna dating actor-musician Steve Kazee, while Channing is with singer Jessie J.

Many have claimed that Jenna and Jessie bare a striking resemblance to one another, as both are stunning stars with short brunette locks.

But Jenna isn’t letting those comments get to her. The 37-year-old "World of Dance" host responded to a series of comments on her Instagram earlier this week.

When one fan wrote, “FIRST OF ALL… whenever I hear of the ‘striking resemblance’ w/ Jessie J to Jenna Dewan… my only thoughts are mum no not even close. And I don’t have a horse in the race but gf you are untouchable. Just trying to spread positive vibes, keeping doing you… to an absolute outsider from a small town you are doing it seamlessly.”

Another fan called the comparisons “an absolute insult to Jenna’s beauty.” But the dancer and TV personality refused to let herself go negative, simply replying to the comments with a kissing emoji and the message, “Positive vibes all the way."

Jenna and Channing have been on good terms since their split, even taking their daughter Everly trick or treating together last month.

As for Channing and Jessie, a source recently gave ET an inside look into their romance, saying, “Channing wants to do nothing but support Jessie J in every way. He has described her as ‘all goodness’ and told his friends she is such ‘a super talent.’ He seems to have become her No. 1 fan. His friends are so happy he has found someone. She is showing the same support to him.”