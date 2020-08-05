Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleges Prince Andrew used puppet of himself on victims: report

Prince Andrew once used a puppet of himself to allegedly grope Virginia Roberts Giuffre and another accuser in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse — before an erotic massage in the “dungeon,” Giuffre claims in her manuscript.

The alleged abuse — with the doll of the royal’s likeness from satirical British TV show “Spitting Image” — occurred in Epstein’s lavish study at his East 71st Street mansion, according to The Mirror.

In her manuscript “The Billionaire’s Playboy Club,” Giuffre recalled a time around Easter 2001 that she was summoned by Ghislaine Maxwell to Epstein’s study.

“Not an odd call, I would often meet him there first so he could tie up unfinished business before heading to the dungeon or what was thought to be the massage room,” Giuffre wrote.

She said Maxwell twirled her around to give the royal “a good look over before sitting me down on his lap.”

“It was easy to give them the reaction they desired, all I had to do was pretend to be entertained by their lewd gestures, and when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away,” Giffure wrote.

She added, “Ghislaine wanted to take a picture of the bizarre scene and even got Johanna (Sjoberg), another one of Jeffrey’s so-called personal assistants to come sit on his other knee for the snapshot.”

Giuffre said she then led Andrew into the so-called “dungeon” massage room for an erotic rubdown.

Sjoberg testified about the alleged groping incident in a 2016 deposition as part of Giuffre’s since-settled defamation lawsuit against Maxwell, The Mirror reported.

“I sat on Andrew’s lap … they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine,” she said.

Sjoberg has previously claimed she, too, was recruited as Epstein’s personal masseuse.

Giuffre claims she had sex with Andrew three times as a teen — allegations he’s vigorously denied.