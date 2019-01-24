Jeff Bridges hints at 'Big Lebowski' Super Bowl commercial, possibly reprising role of 'The Dude'

Is Jeff Bridges reprising his iconic role as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski in the Coen Brothers classic “The Big Lebowski"? A short video he posted this week implies he could be — at least during the Super Bowl.

The actor posted a 15-second video to his Twitter account Thursday, where he appeared to be dressed as the character.

"Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned,” he captioned the post.

While Bridges didn’t provide any context for the post, the date Feb. 3, 2019 — the day of professional football’s biggest event of the year — was featured at the end of the clip, leading many to suspect he may be returning as "The Dude" in a Super Bowl commercial this year.

The video had 3 million views and 29,000 retweets as of Thursday afternoon.

The news comes after Bridges, 69, received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globes earlier this month.