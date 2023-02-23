Jean Smart says she's recovering from a heart procedure: 'Please listen to your body'

Jean Smart revealed this week that she’s recovering from a heart procedure.

"February is American Heart Month – a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," the "Hacks" star wrote on Instagram. "I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate."

The actress added, "Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor – I’m very glad I did!"

In a joint statement HBO Max and Universal Television said, "We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes."

"Hacks" has paused season three production for some of its departments as Smart continues her recovery. "Hacks" had been filming for its third season.

The 71-year-old didn’t give any specifics about her procedure.

In 2021, Smart lost her husband Richard Gilliland unexpectedly to a heart condition. He was 71.

"It’s not anything I ever dreamed would happen," she told the New Yorker. "Not so soon. He made me laugh all the time. That’s going to be hard to live without."

That same year, she dedicated her best actress Emmy win for "Hacks" to Gilliland.

"Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months ago yesterday," Smart said in her speech. "I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had."

The couple met on the set of "Designing Women" and had been married for more than 30 years.

