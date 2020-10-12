Jay-Z offers to pay fines for Alvin Cole’s mother, sisters and other Wisconsin protestors who were arrested

Jay-Z and his team of attorneys are once again stepping in to aid in the defense of demonstrators who were arrested while protesting the shooting death of Alvin Cole. The 17-year-old was shot by police in Wisconsin on February 2.

Team ROC, the social justice division of the hip-hop and business mogul’s Roc Nation corporation, wasted no time offering to pick up the tabs for Cole’s mother and sisters, as well as a number of peaceful protestors in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Friday after they were reprimanded while taking to the streets on Thursday, a spokesperson for Team ROC told USA Today on Saturday.

Per CBS News, citing a spokesperson, Jay-Z and his team posted bond for several protesters who were arrested. They also reportedly paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for Tracy Cole and her daughters, along with several others.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that protesters were chanting and calling for justice for Alvin Cole, and the arrests were over curfew. However, it wasn’t immediately clear if violating the curfew was the charge, or was among other possible charges.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm declined to file charges against Officer Joseph Mensah, claiming Mensah’s use of deadly force was justified during the incident.

Cole is the third person Mensah has fatally shot in the last five years and the decision not to levy charges is the third time Chisholm has cleared Mensah in an on-duty fatal shooting.

For his part, the “99 Problems” emcee is paying the fees and fines associated with the multiple arrests of individuals, who were taken into custody after a 7 p.m. curfew was placed in effect through Monday in an attempt to thwart unrest over Chisholm’s decision.

In his report, Chisholm said there was "sufficient evidence" that Mensah had "subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable."

A Facebook Live video taken from within the vehicle Tracy Cole was pulled from, she is heard relaying to law enforcement that she was the mother of the slain teen, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“I’m Alvin Cole’s mother,” she is heard screaming in the nearly 19-minute video as she is being detained by law enforcement.

"I can’t believe y’all did this to me,” Tracy fumes to officers. “Y’all killed my son.”

The video also suggests a police officer may have used a stun gun on Tracy Cole, but the footage wasn’t completely clear.

In the video, a police officer is heard saying, “Get on the ground, you’re going to get Tased,” and then the sound of a stun gun is heard, but the footage is unclear about exactly what happened.

An attorney for the family, Kimberley Motley, told the publication Tracy Cole was taken to Froedtert Hospital with an injury to her arm and forehead. One daughter, Tristiana, was also taken to the hospital.

She wrote on Facebook that "they" had arrested Tracy Cole "for peacefully protesting tonight! She ended up in the hospital."

In a later post, Motley wrote that Tracy and Tristiana Cole had been discharged from the hospital, but the family was still trying to find Taleavia Cole.

According to the video stream, Tracy Cole said her head was bleeding and that she believed her arm was also broken.

