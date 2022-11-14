Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jay Leno has 'serious burns' from a 'gasoline fire,' needs 'week or two' for recovery

Leno said he was 'OK,' but needed some time to recover from the gasoline fire

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Jay Leno suffered a "serious medical emergency" that forced him to cancel an appearance in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Battalion Chief Dave Burke confirmed to Fox News Digital that Burbank Fire Department officials responded to an "emergency medical call" on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12:28 p.m.

"After arriving on scene, BFD resources assessed and treated one adult male patient. The patient was transported to a local Emergency Department," the statement said.

Leno said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet."

The 72-year-old television icon is currently "in stable condition" and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for injuries to his "face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage," Aimee Bennett, Director of Strategic Communications at the West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. 

Jay Leno canceled an appearance in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Jay Leno canceled an appearance in Las Vegas over the weekend. (Rodin Eckenroth)

She added, "He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes.  He wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.’"  

Leno was initially scheduled to perform at a financial summit on Sunday, according to People.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," an email sent to attendees stated.

"All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Jay Leno said he had "serious burns" on his face from a gasoline fire. The talk show host is a car enthusiast. 

Jay Leno said he had "serious burns" on his face from a gasoline fire. The talk show host is a car enthusiast.  (Walker Dalton)

Jay Leno drove a military Jeep for his show, "Jay Leno's Garage."

Jay Leno drove a military Jeep for his show, "Jay Leno's Garage." (Vivian Zink)

On Sunday, "Leno's Garage" tweeted a photo of Jay at 12:15 p.m. with, "Best caption wins, go!"

While reports circulated that a fire broke out in Leno's Burbank garage, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott told Fox News Digital, "We are not aware of any response matching that description."

Leno has long been a connoisseur of car culture. He worked as a mechanic while rising through the ranks as a stand-up comedian, and now owns more than 280 unique vehicles. 

The impressive collection of rare, antique and vintage cars is reportedly worth anywhere from $50 million to $100 million, but estimates vary due to predictions in what some rare cars could sell for.

President Biden recently taped an appearance with Jay Leno for a chat about his "old Corvette" and electric cars for "Jay Leno’s Garage."

President Biden recently taped an appearance with Jay Leno for a chat about his "old Corvette" and electric cars for "Jay Leno’s Garage." (Jeff Kowalsky)

Jay Leno drives a Chrysler Turbine in Burbank.

Jay Leno drives a Chrysler Turbine in Burbank. (Sandy Huffaker)

On "Jay Leno's Garage," Leno chats with car enthusiasts about favorite makes and models, in addition to showing off his prized collection of cars, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.

A few of his favorite vehicles include the 1963 Jaguar XK-E, 1994 McLaren F1, and the 1972 Mercedes-Benz Kompressor.

Leno was the first person to get behind the wheel of the 2014 McLaren P1, which boasts a $1.4 million price tag.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

