Jason Momoa shuts down Kate Beckinsale dating rumors: 'Absolutely not, not together'

Jason Momoa is putting rumors to rest.

At the Monday night premiere of "Ambulance," Momoa addressed the recent speculation about his dating life: that he is seeing Kate Beckinsale.

The duo was spotted getting friendly at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, where he was photographed giving Beckinsale his coat.

"It was cray," Mamoa told Extra, adding, "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry — the woman was cold."

The "Aquaman" star shared with the outlet that he was talking to Beckinsale about England, which happens to be her home country and where the actor was filming "Aquaman 2."

Momoa made his relationship status with Beckinsale very clear sharing that the two stars are "absolutely not, not together."

"She is very nice. I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," he added. "Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

Momoa has not been romantically linked with anyone since his separation from his wife, Lisa Bonet, which the couple announced in January. They were married for five years and share two children together: Lola, 14 and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. … A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the couple shared in a joint statement at the beginning of the year. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

Their statement continued: "We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The message concluded with, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

Mamoa spoke out for the first time following the couple's separation news after attending "The Batman" premiere in March with his two children.

He posted a series of pictures with his children, and in his caption was an update on his separation.

"We had a wonderful time in NYC," he began. "Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it's hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j."

Beckinsale parted ways with her husband, director Len Wiseman, in 2019. The couple was married for 15 years. She has a 22-year-old daughter, Lil Mo Sheen, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Michael Sheen.