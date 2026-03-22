Jason Momoa flees Hawaiian home amid dangerous flooding

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Jason Momoa was forced to evacuate O'ahu's North Shore with his family after historic flooding devastated the area.

The "Aquaman" actor revealed on social media that his family fled their home after losing power due to seasonal cyclones.

"We’re safe for now but there’s a lot of people who weren’t, so sending all of our love," Momoa told his followers on Instagram.

'AQUAMAN' STAR JASON MOMOA NEARLY DROWNED IN SURF ACCIDENT DURING DANGEROUS MAUI TRIP

"The North Shore is pretty gnarly right now. So hopefully everyone’s safe and getting out. Stay safe out there."

Despite the temporary displacement, Momoa rallied for his community in a big way.

"These past weeks have been heavy," he wrote online. "The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oʻahu have affected so many of our people especially those already facing hardship. Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest."

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Momoa, along with girlfriend Adria Arjona, "spread aloha" and distributed more than 200 plates of food to locals after the floods.

"We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you’re not alone," Momoa wrote.

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"That’s what aloha is. It’s showing up for each other when it matters most."

More than 2,000 people remained without power on Sunday after Hawaii suffered its worst flooding in more than 20 years due to heavy rains.

The storm prompted evacuation orders for 5,500 people north of Honolulu.

No deaths were reported, and more than 200 people were rescued from the waters.

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Governor Josh Green said the state was very much "still in this" on Saturday with a "statewide flood watch" in effect through the weekend after issuing an evacuation order the day before for Waialua and Hale'iwa.

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"Conditions remain dangerous because the ground is already saturated, meaning it will take much less rain to trigger flooding, road closures and damage," Green shared on X.

The governor said that damages could top over $1 billion, with damages to airports, roads, homes and a Maui hospital.