Jane Seymour reunites with her ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman’ co-stars: ‘They still carry me’

Reunited and it feels so good.

On Monday, Jane Seymour took to Instagram and shared two snapshots with her former "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" castmates William Shockley, Jason Leland Adams and Joe Lando. The co-stars got together to celebrate Lando’s birthday a little early this year. The actor turns 60 on Thursday.

"Even after all these years they still carry me!" the actress gushed on social media. "My heart is full after spending time with these incredible humans. @williamshockley, Jason Adams, and I got together to get an early start on celebrating Joe's big birthday! 60's just around the corner!"

Shockley also shared a sweet tribute to his longtime pal on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to Joe Lando … my dear friend, my brother, my comrade-in-arms during our epic years spent together on 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,'" the actor wrote.

"And now almost 30 years later … I know more than ever … the greatest gift in life is the time that we share together," shared the 58-year-old. "You are a soulful, talented, warmhearted man, Joey. Blessed to share the road of life with you."

Just last year, Seymour reunited with some of her "Dr. Quinn" castmates for a special Zoom event with Entertainment Weekly where they reminisced about their time bringing the Western medical drama to life. The series ran for six seasons from 1993 until 1998.

During that virtual get-together, Seymour, 70, recalled what it was like working alongside Johnny Cash who guest-starred as Kid Cole.

"I remember the time it was like three or four in the morning and we were filming in the little shed up somewhere and we had a pigsty," Seymour recalled. "And [Johnny Cash’s wife] June was sitting with me and all of us in the pigsty. And she was eating her dinner off of Meissen China with George and silver."

"And she said, ‘Honey, I’m just too old and too rich and too famous to be doing this,’" the British actress continued. "And I said, ‘Sadly, I’m not.’ She said, ‘How do we speed this up?’ And then Johnny looked at us and he took his prop guitar and he went into the set and he started serenading the crew. And they suddenly went super quiet. And they got that thing fixed super quick and they got a free concert by Johnny Cash. True story."

The late musician appeared in four episodes of "Dr. Quinn" between 1993 and 1997.

The period drama about the trials and adventures of a female doctor in a Wild West town, received 19 Emmy nominations and took home four awards. Seymour, who played Dr. Michaela Quinn, was nominated for two Emmys.