Jane Fonda admits she’s ‘not proud’ about getting facelift: ‘I don’t want to look distorted’

Jane Fonda is opening up about her past plastic surgery procedure, and admits she "is not proud" of having a facelift.

During an interview with Vogue published Tuesday, Fonda, 84, got candid about going under the knife.

"I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one]," the iconic actress said.

"Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it," she added.

Fonda said expensive face creams are not part of her daily skincare routine.

"I don't do a lot of facials. I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too."

The "Grace and Frankie" actress also told the media outlet about her H&M Move campaign and how she still feels youthful in her 80s.

"I'm almost 85, but I don't seem that old," Fonda noted. "So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you're a certain age doesn't mean you have to give up on life, give up on having fun…or whatever you want to do."

The H&M Move campaign is focused on "getting the whole world moving" -- something Fonda has said she’s "been doing a lot of" in her own life.

The Oscar-winning star pointed out that aging does not have to be intimidating, and she wants more people to be aware that it can be positive and healthy.

"I know better than I did even when I was younger that no matter how old you are or who you are or where you are, keeping moving in a way that’s appropriate for your age is absolutely critical to your healthy lifespan."