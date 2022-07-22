Jane Fonda, 84, says women 'get better' at sex as they age: 'Give me what I want'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Fonda thinks women "get better" at sex as they age.

Fonda, 84, was asked to characterize her sex life during a recent interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live."

"Private," she responded. She also used the word, "Solo."

Cohen then asked the "Book Club" actress if she believes that people "become better at sex" as they age or if they "lean into bad habits."

"Women, I think, tend to get better because they lose their fear of saying what they need," Fonda replied.

The actress continued, "We waste way too much time not wanting to say: ‘Wait a minute, hold it, hold it, no, no, no. Slow down, and a little to the left.’ We don’t want to do that.

"But when we get older, it’s like: ‘No, I know what I want. Give me what I want.'"

Fonda previously revealed she does not want to be in a "sexual relationship" again during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2021.

"I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire. Do I fantasize? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll just put it out there. That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up."

"I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man," she continued. "Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain."

Fonda has been married three times with her last marriage ending in 2001.

The "Monster-In-Law" actress was first married to French screenwriter Roger Vadim from 1965 until 1973. Then she was married to politician Tom Hayden from 1973 until 1990.

In 1991, she married CNN founder Ted Turner. The couple divorced in 2001.