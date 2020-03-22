Jana Kramer experiencing 'waves' of emotion amid coronavirus pandemic

Facing the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on Jana Kramer.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, opening up about the struggles she's currently experiencing as the viral infection spreads.

"I think it’s important to voice how you’re feeling. If I’m being honest I’ve hit all the different waves," said Kramer, 36. "I was naive in the beginning, terrified last week, nervous, anxious, scared and now today I’m depressed. It hit me like a d--n truck this morning. Just out of nowhere I started crying."

She revealed that her emotional reaction had an effect on her family as well, including her husband Mike Caussin.

"I think I shocked Mike. I was having guilt for feeling those emotions because I’m not sick, my family isn’t sick so how can I be upset?" continued the lengthy caption. "But I believe we are entitled to feeling upset because of the times right now. We are all financially stressed and it keeps me up thinking how I’m gonna support my family when I can’t work."

"I think hiding in the depression isn’t good and I think reaching out and telling your friends you’re having a hard time is what you need to do," said the singer-actress. "So this is me saying 'hey, I’m having a hard time and you’re not alone.' Can we all be kind in the comments and be there for those that are also having a hard time."

Kramer then encouraged followers to reach out to loved ones, especially in times of need.

"I even texted a friend this morning saying 'hey I’m not doing so good, can we talk.' Reach out. Talk to people," she urged. "And another way I think I’m gonna get out of this rut is helping others. Helping others ALWAYS makes me feel better.

Kramer revealed that she participated in the "do your part challenge," a challenge aimed at encouraging people to give what they can during the pandemic.

Kramer said she was nominated by Jamie Lynn Spears, prompting her to buy food, diapers and more for three mothers.

The post concluded as Kramer challenged Shawn Johnson and two other friends to participate as well.

On Sunday, however, Kramer seemed to be feeling a bit better.

She again shared a photo on Instagram, showing herself cuddled up with her little ones, a big smile on her face.

"Okay so clearly yesterday I had a day which I think we are all entitled to," Kramer said in the caption. "But today I made a choice to get outta bed and choose happiness. How are y’all today?!?"

The actress recently made headlines for choosing to travel internationally amid the viral outbreak.

Kramer said online that she's headed to Canada to film a movie, meaning she could face legal action should she have broken her contract and not gone.