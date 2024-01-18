Sharon Osbourne doesn't regret taking Ozempic

After previously describing herself as "gaunt" and cautioning against the drug, Sharon Osbourne is admitting she has no regrets about taking Ozempic, the FDA approved type-2 diabetes medication frequently used for weight loss.

"I don't regret it," she shared during an appearance on "Loose Women," a British talk show. "Everything with weight with me was, 'I want it now.' ‘Oh I’ve got to go on holiday in two weeks, can I lose 50 pounds? No I don't think so.' But I always wanted it now. The injections that I was on worked, and it just seems that now I can't put anything on."

Osbourne previously revealed that she lost more than 40 pounds using the drug. While she is not looking to gain back that weight, she wishes she could tack on a few more pounds. "If I could, I'd put back another 10," she shared.

Osbourne previously warned against the drug, telling the Daily Mail in December, "I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 lbs, and I don’t want to be," she admitted. "Be careful what you wish for."

She specifically cautioned against young people taking Ozempic. "My warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy."

"For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous," she explained. "The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel."

In August, she echoed those sentiments while appearing on Bill Maher's podcast, "Club Random."

"It’s different for everybody, but for me, the first few weeks was f---ing s--- because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous," she said. "After a couple of weeks, it goes," she continued, "and then you’re just fine, you feel nothing. Just not hungry."

"Your stomach shrinks, and you change," she admitted.

Osbourne has clarified that she is no longer taking the drug. She is not the only figure in Hollywood who has admitted to using weight-loss medication. Stars like Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer and Rosie O'Donnell have all shared their use publicly.