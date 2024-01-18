Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Sharon Osbourne doesn't regret taking Ozempic

Ozempic is a type-2 diabetes medication, frequently used for weight loss

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Sharon Osbourne on cancel culture: The more you try to defend yourself, the worse you look Video

Sharon Osbourne on cancel culture: The more you try to defend yourself, the worse you look

'The Five' co-hosts discuss the role of cancel culture and Fox Nation host Sharon Osbourne's new series 'To Hell & Back.' 

After previously describing herself as "gaunt" and cautioning against the drug, Sharon Osbourne is admitting she has no regrets about taking Ozempic, the FDA approved type-2 diabetes medication frequently used for weight loss.

"I don't regret it," she shared during an appearance on "Loose Women," a British talk show. "Everything with weight with me was, 'I want it now.' ‘Oh I’ve got to go on holiday in two weeks, can I lose 50 pounds? No I don't think so.' But I always wanted it now. The injections that I was on worked, and it just seems that now I can't put anything on."

Osbourne previously revealed that she lost more than 40 pounds using the drug. While she is not looking to gain back that weight, she wishes she could tack on a few more pounds. "If I could, I'd put back another 10," she shared.

OPRAH WINFREY, SHARON OSBOURNE, ROSE O'DONNELL ADMIT USING WEIGHT LOSS MEDICATION: 'DONE WITH SHAMING'

Sharon Osbourne in a pin-stripe blazer on the carpet in England

Despite cautioning against it in the past, Sharon Osbourne says she does not regret taking Ozempic for weight-loss purposes. (Katja Ogrin/Getty Images)

Osbourne previously warned against the drug, telling the Daily Mail in December, "I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 lbs, and I don’t want to be," she admitted. "Be careful what you wish for."

She specifically cautioned against young people taking Ozempic. "My warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy."

"For the first two or three weeks I felt very nauseous," she explained. "The nausea went away, but once you’re on it you don’t feel hungry and you don’t eat. It’s not talked about but you can get a blockage in your bowel."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sharon Osbourne side by side - she looks very thin in a white blazer split she looks healthy in a patterned jacket

Sharon Osbourne says she lost more than 40 pounds using the drug. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In August, she echoed those sentiments while appearing on Bill Maher's podcast, "Club Random."

"It’s different for everybody, but for me, the first few weeks was f---ing s--- because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous," she said. "After a couple of weeks, it goes," she continued, "and then you’re just fine, you feel nothing. Just not hungry."

"Your stomach shrinks, and you change," she admitted.

Sharon Osbourne at the Emmys in a black dress with crystals embroidery

Sharon Osbourne says that she is no longer taking Ozempic. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Osbourne has clarified that she is no longer taking the drug. She is not the only figure in Hollywood who has admitted to using weight-loss medication. Stars like Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer and Rosie O'Donnell have all shared their use publicly. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending