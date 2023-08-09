Jamie Foxx shows off pickleball skills after medical emergency and social media controversy

Jamie Foxx is back on the pickleball court.

The 55-year-old actor reposted a video on his Instagram Story of himself playing against Olympic volleyball star Casey Patterson.

Patterson initially posted the video on his own social media, with the caption, "That Jamie Foxx spin will get ya..."

He also shared an additional angle, better showing Foxx in action and on camera, and he can be heard saying, "I got dead balls out here, dead balls," referring to the gameplay.

Patterson captioned the video, "For all the comments who say @iamjamiefoxx didn’t hit that ball."

Foxx’s appearance playing pickleball comes just a few weeks after he gave fans an update on his recovery from an undisclosed medical condition that sent him to the hospital in April.

The "Ray" star explained the severity of the issue in a video on social media, saying, "I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

He continued, adding that he wanted to keep it private because he "didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show," he said.

Foxx concluded the video assuring everyone, "I am on my way back."

Over the weekend, the "Django Unchained" star ran into controversy after a cryptic social media post.

On Friday, he shared a message on his Instagram that said, "THEY KILLED THIS DUDE NAME JESUS… WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY’LL DO TO YOU???!" with the added tags of "#fakefriends" and "#fakelove."

Multiple people on social media assumed that Foxx’s words had an antisemitic meaning, attributing his use of "they" as a reference to the Jewish people.

A backlash swiftly ensued and even involved Jennifer Aniston, who had liked the original post, then shared a message of her own, stating, "I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

Foxx took the post down and apologized, as well as clarified it was not meant to be antisemitic.

He wrote, "Hey guys. I want to apologize to the Jewish community and anyone else who was offended by my post… I know my words were clumsy and have caused offense… that was never my intent… to clarify… I felt betrayed by a fake friend… and that’s what I meant about ‘they’ nothing more…"

