Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jamie Foxx
Published

Jamie Foxx health scare: Nick Cannon addresses actor's absence on ‘Beat Shazam’ premiere

Cannon says Foxx, who has not seen publicly in 6 weeks, asked him to fill in while he recovers from unspecified illness

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Jamie Foxx brings his daughter to work Video

Jamie Foxx brings his daughter to work

Beat Shazam host is mixing things up in Season 2 of the FOX hit, bringing his daughter Corinne to spin tunes.

As "Beat Shazam" host Jamie Foxx recovers from his "medical complication" that reportedly left him hospitalized for weeks, Nick Cannon knows he has big hosting shoes to fill.

During the season premiere of the musical game show, Cannon, 42, was quick to address Foxx’s, 55, absence.

"Welcome to ‘Beat Shazam.’ Now I know what you all are thinking, 'That ain't Jamie Foxx.' And you are absolutely right. I'm actually Nick Cannon and I am honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him," Cannon acknowledged, according to "Entertainment Tonight." "So, make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx's house."

He continued, "He has hosted the show for five seasons and given away almost $12 million, y'all. It's amazing. So, I'm going to do my best to live up to Jamie's ‘Beat Shazam’ legacy, which means I need to do three things: Play the biggest hit songs on the planet. I got that. Throw a party every single night. Got that. And give away how much money?"

JAMIE FOXX'S DAUGHTER REVEALS HE IS OUT OF HOSPITAL AND 'PLAYING PICKLEBALL'

jamie foxx nick cannon split photo

Nick Cannon addresses Jamie Foxx's absence from game show as he recovers from a "medical complication." (Getty Images)

The game show audience shouted in reply, "$1 million!"

Cannon, along with Kelly Osbourne, has been tapped to take over hosting on "Beat Shazam" as Foxx recovers.

Nick Cannon in a pink hat, a white tank top and large chain smiles at Jamie Foxx who has his fist in the air wearing a blue collared shirt

During the season premiere of the musical game show, Nick Cannon was quick to address Jamie Foxx’s absence. (Johnny Louis/WireImage)

Cannon will guest host for the sixth season, according to the show's Instagram, while Osbourne will be in the DJ booth for Foxx's daughter Corinne.

The father of 12 went on to introduce Osbourne on the FOX show.

Jamie Foxx and Corinne on Beat Shazam

Corinne Foxx has joined father Jamie Foxx on "Beat Shazam" for four seasons. (Fox)

"Now, while Corinne is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie, it's my pleasure to introduce our guest DJ, who actually needs no introduction. It's the incredible Kelly Osbourne," he announced.

Neither Cannon nor Osbourne provided updates on Foxx’s condition during the game show.

JAMIE FOXX IS 'AWAKE' AND 'ALERT' FOLLOWING MEDICAL COMPLICATION: NICK CANNON

Foxx previously suffered a mysterious health scare and was hospitalized in Atlanta.

Since then, his daughter, Corinne, took to her Instagram story on May 12 and wrote that her father has been "out of the hospital for weeks" and is "recuperating." 

Corinne Foxx Instagram story

Corrinne Foxx took to her Instagram story to provide updates on her father Jamie Foxx. (Corinne Foxx Instagram)

She even noted that Foxx has been "playing pickleball" before thanking fans for their support.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Corinne shared on April 12 that her father experienced a "medical complication" the day before, and "quick action and great care" helped guide him toward recovery last month.

The family has not disclosed Foxx's medical issues.

JAMIE FOXX: 5 THINGS YOU MIGHT NOT KNOW ABOUT ACADEMY AWARD-WINNING STAR

A few weeks after his medical mystery announcement, Foxx spoke out on social media and wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

He also thanked Cannon for stepping into his role as the host of "Beat Shazam."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jamie Foxx reposted an Instagram Story from his daughter Corinne that she reposted from the Beat Shazam account, where he thanked Nick Cannon for stepping in as host in his absence

Jamie Foxx shared his appreciation for Nick Cannon on his Instagram story. (Jamie Foxx/ Instagram)

"'Beat Shazam' has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," a statement shared by the show read. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as a guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciated Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending