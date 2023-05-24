Jamie Foxx health scare: Nick Cannon addresses actor's absence on ‘Beat Shazam’ premiere

As "Beat Shazam" host Jamie Foxx recovers from his "medical complication" that reportedly left him hospitalized for weeks, Nick Cannon knows he has big hosting shoes to fill.

During the season premiere of the musical game show, Cannon, 42, was quick to address Foxx’s, 55, absence.

"Welcome to ‘Beat Shazam.’ Now I know what you all are thinking, 'That ain't Jamie Foxx.' And you are absolutely right. I'm actually Nick Cannon and I am honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him," Cannon acknowledged, according to "Entertainment Tonight." "So, make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx's house."

He continued, "He has hosted the show for five seasons and given away almost $12 million, y'all. It's amazing. So, I'm going to do my best to live up to Jamie's ‘Beat Shazam’ legacy, which means I need to do three things: Play the biggest hit songs on the planet. I got that. Throw a party every single night. Got that. And give away how much money?"

The game show audience shouted in reply, "$1 million!"

Cannon, along with Kelly Osbourne, has been tapped to take over hosting on "Beat Shazam" as Foxx recovers.

Cannon will guest host for the sixth season, according to the show's Instagram, while Osbourne will be in the DJ booth for Foxx's daughter Corinne.

The father of 12 went on to introduce Osbourne on the FOX show.

"Now, while Corinne is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie, it's my pleasure to introduce our guest DJ, who actually needs no introduction. It's the incredible Kelly Osbourne," he announced.

Neither Cannon nor Osbourne provided updates on Foxx’s condition during the game show.

Foxx previously suffered a mysterious health scare and was hospitalized in Atlanta.

Since then, his daughter, Corinne, took to her Instagram story on May 12 and wrote that her father has been "out of the hospital for weeks" and is "recuperating."

She even noted that Foxx has been "playing pickleball" before thanking fans for their support.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Corinne shared on April 12 that her father experienced a "medical complication" the day before, and "quick action and great care" helped guide him toward recovery last month.

The family has not disclosed Foxx's medical issues.

A few weeks after his medical mystery announcement, Foxx spoke out on social media and wrote, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

He also thanked Cannon for stepping into his role as the host of "Beat Shazam."

"'Beat Shazam' has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," a statement shared by the show read. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as a guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciated Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."