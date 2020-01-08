Former Bond girl Britt Ekland swears off cosmetic surgery at 77: 'It's not going to give me more roles'

Former James Bond actress Britt Ekland has sworn off cosmetic surgery at age 77.

The actress appeared on "Good Morning Britain" on Wednesday, where she unleashed her true feelings about plastic surgery enhancements and shared some advice on the subject for today's youth.

7 'JAMES BOND' GIRLS SCANDALS

"It's not going to give me more roles to make me look better. This is who I am and people have to accept it," the actress told host Piers Morgan, according to the DailyMail. "I've accepted it, you accept it!"

Ekland explained that her vow to ditch cosmetic surgeries comes years after she endured a terrifying lip pumping procedure, where a doctor injected her lips with Articol, describing it to her as a "new dental material," she explained on the UK show.

The lip treatment left the star horrified when she realized it was nearly irreversible, according to the outlet.

CELEBRITY PLASTIC SURGERY DISASTERS

Today, Ekland describes the procedure as a mistake and shared that it's made her rethink cosmetic procedures altogether. In fact, the former Bond actress had some words of wisdom for her younger fans, stressing that any cosmetic enhancements before age 50 will actually speed up the aging process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it's tragic because the one time you look really good is before you're 25. Everyone is altering themselves so they all look older and older and older," she said in the interview, according to the outlet.

Ekland is known for her role as secretary Mary Goodnight in the 1974 Bond movie "The Man with the Golden Gun."