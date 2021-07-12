'Jackass' star Sean 'Poopies' McInerney bitten by shark during Shark Week stunt

"Jackass" star Sean "Poopies" McInerney is recovering from a shark bite after a risky stunt done in the name of Shark Week.

Each year, Discovery Channel focuses a week's worth of programming on airing content about sharks, and this year, several "Jackass" daredevils were invited to star in a special that would feature their signature antics including stunts and pranks. McInerney was recently bitten by a shark while performing such a stunt.

In a clip shared by the network, the daredevil could be seen wiping out in the water after trying to jump from a ramp. Once the star is in the water, a shark darts in his direction and can be seen lunging at McInerney.

"Oh no!" a voice yells between censorship bleeps. "Get him out!"

Added another voice: "I need my medical bag now!"

The clip then cut to rescuers pulling McInerney from the water with blood trailing behind him from his hand.

Fellow "Jackass" star Chris Pontius said that the incident serves as "a reminder that we are pushing it pretty hard. This could happen, of course."

The next day, Pontius said that McInerney is "doing great."

"They were able to repair all the damage," he explained. "If you're in the daredevil business, you expect and you accept that some things are going to go wrong every once in a while."

Steve-O, a star of the daredevil franchise, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a very graphic image of McInerney's wound after being operated on. The star has stitches across his hand and wrist with visible damage to his flesh and thumb.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the stunt was inspired by a "Happy Days" scene that sees Fonzie use a ramp to leap over a shark while wearing waterskis.

"I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark, but I didn't think it was gonna happen," McInerney said in response, per the outlet. "I don't blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinnertime."