Irina Shayk takes her 'thong jeans' from the catwalk to the sidewalk

Irina Shayk was spotted on the streets of NYC on Friday, wearing a version of the black-and-white Mugler thong jeans she modeled on the runway in March.

Shayk, 35, and Bella Hadid were the first to wear the trompe l’oeil design — created by Casey Cadwallader using strategically placed Lycra panels — for the brand’s Spring 2021 show.

While slightly different from the pair she wore on the runway, fans of the eyebrow-raising look can snag Shayk’s jeans for $596.

BELLA HADID, IRINA SHAYK ROCK THONG JEANS ON VIRTUAL MUGLER RUNWAY

She doubled down on Mugler for the day, pairing her denim with an asymmetric bodysuit ($425) from the brand.

The Russian superstar is no stranger Mugler’s sexy styles; after the show, Shayk dropped jaws by modeling a totally sheer catsuit from the collection on Instagram.

The curve-accentuating look has also been spotted on Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and even Billie Eilish.

What better way to kick off hot girl summer?

