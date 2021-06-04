Expand / Collapse search
Irina Shayk takes her 'thong jeans' from the catwalk to the sidewalk

Shayk modeled a slightly different version on the runway in March

By Melissa Minton | New York Post
From the runway to real life.

Irina Shayk was spotted on the streets of NYC on Friday, wearing a version of the black-and-white Mugler thong jeans she modeled on the runway in March.

Shayk, 35, and Bella Hadid were the first to wear the trompe l’oeil design — created by Casey Cadwallader using strategically placed Lycra panels — for the brand’s Spring 2021 show.

While slightly different from the pair she wore on the runway, fans of the eyebrow-raising look can snag Shayk’s jeans for $596.

Irina Shayk is seen on June 04, 2021, in New York City.  (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

She doubled down on Mugler for the day, pairing her denim with an asymmetric bodysuit ($425) from the brand.

The Russian superstar is no stranger Mugler’s sexy styles; after the show, Shayk dropped jaws by modeling a totally sheer catsuit from the collection on Instagram.

The curve-accentuating look has also been spotted on Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé and even Billie Eilish.

What better way to kick off hot girl summer?

