Hailey Baldwin addresses 'baby fever' Instagram comment, shuts down speculation

Hailey Baldwin has an announcement: She and Justin Bieber are not planning on having children anytime soon.

Over the weekend, Baldwin, 22, commented on a photo of Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, saying the pic gave her “baby fever.”

“Please stop giving me the most baby fever,” she wrote alongside a “distressed” emoji. “She’s the sweetest.”

Fans were quick to take note, many of whom encouraged the model to have a child with Bieber, 25.

“Yes I need a baby Bieber please,” one person commented.

“Don’t worry you’ll have your own soon,” said a second.

“Have a baby please,” another said.

Even some news outlets picked up the story, questioning if the star’s comments meant there would soon be a baby on the way.

But Baldwin was quick to address — and shut down — any speculation.

Responding to ET Canada on Instagram, specifically, Baldwin commented: “Just admiring my friend’s beautiful daughter. Doesn’t mean I’m having babies anytime soon!” she wrote, per a screenshot by the popular account Comments By Celebs.

Separately, Bieber on Instagram earlier this month hinted at having children with Baldwin — though was sure to clarify at the time that he's “not in a rush.”

Bieber also came under fire after he pranked fans on April Fool’s Day by indicating he and Baldwin were expecting their first child.