Ireland Baldwin reveals abortion story following Roe v. Wade ruling

Ireland Baldwin opened up about her own experience with abortion after the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Baldwin explained that she was in an "unhappy relationship" when she became pregnant in a TikTok video shared Sunday.

"He made it clear that he never wanted kids or marriage," the 26-year-old admitted. "He barely wanted to be in a serious relationship."

Ireland then explained why she chose to have the abortion.

"I chose to get an abortion because I know exactly what it felt like to be born between two people who hated each other," Baldwin continued, referencing her dad Alec Baldwin’s tumultuous marriage to Kim Basinger.

"Could I have had that baby and put that baby up for adoption? Maybe. Maybe not," the DJ went on to tell her followers. "But choosing to raise a baby without my own financial security, without a loving and supportive partner, that wasn’t gonna work for me."

Baldwin added: "I chose me, and I would choose me again. It’s your life, it’s your choice."

Ireland's story seemingly referenced the relationship between her father Alec and mother Basinger, who were married in 1993 and divorced by 2000. Baldwin was born in 1995 and was a toddler during the heat of a public custody battle.

The model also spoke candidly about being raped. Baldwin did not tell anyone about the encounter at the time that it happened.

"I spiraled," she said in the TikTok. "I lost control of my life. I drank a lot more. I partied a lot more. I self-medicated. I was in other abusive and toxic relationships. I pretty much did everything I could to distract myself.

"Seeing so many other brave women share their stories got me thinking what my life would have been like if I had become pregnant, and if I had to raise a baby during everything I was going through at the time."

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark abortion decision on June 24.

The ruling came in the court's opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Republican-led state of Mississippi asked the Supreme Court to strike down a lower court's ruling that halted the 15-week abortion ban.

Public reaction to a possible overturning of Roe happened well before the court handed down Friday's decision. A leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito from February that reached the same conclusion caused nationwide debate and prompted pro-choice activist protests at the homes of the six conservative justices.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Kelly Laco contributed to this report.