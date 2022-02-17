Expand / Collapse search
Divorce
Published

Ioan Gruffudd asks for domestic violence restraining order against wife Alice Evans amid divorce

The “Fantastic Four" actor filed for divorce from “The Originals” actress in 2021

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Ioan Gruffudd has filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans amid their ongoing divorce.

Online records show Gruffudd filed a petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, February 15, requesting Evans to stay 100 yards away from him and his current girlfriend, Bianca Wallace, an actress.

In his petition, Gruffudd also requests Evans to be barred from contacting the couple.

The "Fantastic Four" actor and "The Originals" actress were married for 13 years before Gruffudd filed for divorce in 2021.

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd attend the Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards held at Paramount Theatre on February 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Alice Evans and Ioan Gruffudd attend the Society of Camera Operators Lifetime Achievement Awards held at Paramount Theatre on February 6, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (JB Lacroix/WireImage)

At the time, Evans announced their split in a since-deleted tweet that Gruffudd was "leaving his family."

It's been downhill from there. Since the divorce filing, Evans has compared the legal proceedings to a "phenomenal scam" and has recently said that photos of Gruffudd with his new actress girlfriend has caused her "pain."

In his domestic violence restraining order request, Gruffudd accuses Evans of threatening "to tell people I had abused her and our daughters," People reports.

"She threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother,'" Gruffudd reportedly alleges in the court filing.

Ioan Gruffud filed for divorce from actress Alice Evans in 2021.

Ioan Gruffud filed for divorce from actress Alice Evans in 2021. (Renard Garr)

He also pointed to Evans' social media activity since the split, calling "many" of her posts "false and harassing."

Records show Evans has responded to the restraining order with her own filing and disagrees.

"I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either" Gruffudd or Wallace, Evans reportedly said in her response. 

Alice Evans responded to Gruffudd's petition on Tuesday.

Alice Evans responded to Gruffudd's petition on Tuesday. (Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic)

The former couple shares two daughters.

