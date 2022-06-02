Inside the service of thanksgiving plans: From the music to the flowers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This year marks the Platinum Jubilee year for Queen Elizabeth, and the festivities have begun.

The service of thanksgiving will be held at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London Friday. The ceremony demonstrates the queen’s spiritual leadership and being the head of the Church of England.

The service is set to include Bible readings, anthems and prayers to thank Queen Elizabeth, who will not be in attendance, for her reign of 70 years. It is a private event but will be broadcast.

Here's a look at what fans can expect from the royal event.

Great Paul

The largest church bell in England weighing over 16 tons, Great Paul, will be rung before and after the service of thanksgiving. The service of thanksgiving will mark the first time the bell has been rung since its restoration in 2021.

"Before and after the service, the St Paul's Cathedral Guild of Ringers will ring ‘Stedman Cinques,’" according to a press release. "This time, they will be joined by Great Paul … After the service, the peal will involve four hours of continuous ringing."

The royal band and more music

"Before the service begins, The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth (Royal Band), directed by Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham RM, Principal Director of Music, will play as the Congregation arrives," the release, shared by royal expert Omid Scobie, notes.

"The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry will herald royal arrivals while the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Central Band of the Royal Air Force will accompany later in the service."

The flowers

The flowers for the event were arranged by The Church of England Flower Arrangers Association. They are red, white and blue and consist of freesias and gerberas among other flowers.

The service

Per the release, the service will be conducted by the Very Reverend David Ison. He will give the bidding. The Dean of the Chapel Royal, the Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London, are going to give the collect and the blessing.

The prime minister will be giving a reading from the New Testament, and the sermon will be read by the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell.

Following the service, the lord mayor of London and City of London Corporation will host a reception for members of the royal family and congregation at Guildhall.

The St. Paul's Cathedrals' website details that this service is in thanks to "the Queen’s reign, faith and service; desire to foster unity and peace amongst all peoples; and commitment to care for God’s creation."

The private ceremony will host over 400 people who have all been recipients of honors in the New Year or Birthday Honours, many due to the work they did during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendees include teaching staff, public servants and representatives from the armed forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups, the palace shared.

Queen Elizabeth won't be in attendance

On Thursday, the palace revealed in a released statement that Queen Elizabeth will no longer be attending the Friday celebration due to "some discomfort."

"The queen greatly enjoyed today’s birthday parade and flypast but did experience some discomfort," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s national service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

"The queen is looking forward to participating in tonight’s beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle and would like to thank all those who made today such a memorable occasion," the statement concluded.

Buckingham Palace previously shared that the queen’s attendance at events throughout the Platinum Jubilee weekend will likely be confirmed on "the day itself."

Members of the royal family are still scheduled to be in attendance, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Although the couple was not invited to be on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping of Colour event since they are no longer senior members of the royal family, they are expected to attend the service of thanksgiving.

This will mark Markle and Harry’s first royal event since departing the U.K. in 2020.

Prince Andrew will not be in attendance after testing positive for the coronavirus before the Platinum Jubilee festivities began, the palace shared. Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children are expected to be in attendance.