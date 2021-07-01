Iggy Azalea says Jamie Spears pressured her to sign NDA in 2015, claims Britney is 'not exaggerating' claims

Iggy Azalea claims to have witnessed Britney Spears ' father place "bizarre" and "trivial" control over the pop star back in 2015.

The female rapper took to her Twitter on Wednesday night to defend Spears, who she says did not exaggerate her claims against her father in court last month.

Along with the #FreeBritney hashtag, Azalea shared a lengthy statement that begins, "Its basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal."

"During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying."

Azalea said she saw mistreatment of Spears at the hands of her dad ahead of the singers' duet performance of "Pretty Girls" at the Billboard Music Awards in 2015.

"I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even Necessary?" Azalea asked in her statement.

She then said Jamie Spears, now 68, pressured her into signing an NDA just before she was set to hit the stage with the pop star.

"Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage," Azalea claimed.

"The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show," she added.

Azalea went on to slam Jamie for seemingly having "a habit of making people sign documents while under Duress."

She concluded that Britney "should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she's made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health. This is not right at all."

An attorney for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Azalea's analysis of Jamie comes amid a host of accusations against the "Toxic" singer's father as her controversial conservatorship rages on in court.

In Spears' 20-minute speech ahead of a judge on June 23, Spears alleged that her father "loved" the control he held over her as her conservator.

"It’s not OK to force me to do anything I don’t want to," Spears said. "The conservatorship should end. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."

She said explicitly to the court that she was forced to take lithium against her will and claimed she has not been allowed to make certain decisions on her own like an intrauterine device (IUD) which she wants to be taken out.

This week, Jamie placed the blame on Jodi Montgomery, who is the Conservator of the Person in Spears' conservatorship, for blocking the singer's freedom to her personal care and medical desires.

Montgomery, through her attorney, fired back at the claims, however. Attorney Lauriann Wright toldl Fox News that while Britney's conservatorship "includes multiple layers of protection" Montgomery has "unequivocally been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being."

